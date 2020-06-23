Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Kelsey Scott chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Giants," her daily inspirations, and being an actress in the digital age. "Giants was a really well-written series. The writers did a lot of the heavy lifting," she added. "The Emmy nomination is something to be grateful for and humbled by." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It feels empowering. It allows for so many more voices to tell different types of stories. Ultimately, the digital space allows more voices to be amplified and heard." For Scott, being a part of 12 Years a Slave was a "phenomenal" experience. "What was so special about that project were the conversations that it started later. That film sparked a lot of talk about race in America, and even to this day, we see how necessary those conversations are," she said. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "I still love to create. I spend the majority of the time creating in front of the camera but I also spend a good deal creating behind the camera. I still consider myself an educator since I've taught screenwriting. The idea of creation is still 'sexy' to me. It motivates me physically, so I pursue it as much as possible in any medium I could find." "I am in the process of creating as much as possible. I am excited about that journey and what it looks like in the way the world is right now. It's always about pushing through for any artist," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, Scott responded, "Reinvention." "Reinvention, in general, is just necessary since that speaks to growth and evolution," she explained. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Right now, in this climate, stay the course because there is so much going on that it can derail you emotionally and psychologically. Focus on the long game and also, allow yourself to be affected by what is happening in the world. It's not about getting through this time period and this chaos. It's about understanding it and using it as a building block to not only who you are but what you contribute artistically. Stay the course and make the course a part of the journey." "I key to longevity in the arts and entertainment world is staying a student," she said. "When it becomes easy, then you are not challenging yourself." Scott defined the word success as "what's next?" "If you've achieved one thing, then it's time to start another," she said. "Thank you. I challenge them to challenge me. Let's do this together," she concluded for her fans and supporters. 