Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Owner Kelsey Gronda chatted with Digital Journal about the Royal Princess Prep Party Company, which was a 2019 "Best of Long Island" winner. The Royal Princess Prep Party Company was the 2019 winner of "Best Party Event Company" in the "Best of Long Island" competition. "It was so unbelievably exciting to win," she said. "This was the first year that we were nominated. We were so honored." On the origin of her party company, she said, "I was in college looking to combine my love for performing and my love for working with children. The opportunity came around where I did a party and I loved it. I decided to start my own company, where I realized it was something I could do and make it a full-time job for myself. I've been doing it for 3.5 years and I love it more every day." "We have a large variety of events that we do," she said. "We've even done 70th birthday parties and charity events. We love to volunteer at hospitals and we do holiday parties every year. We love what we do." Each day, Gronda is motivated by her love for what they do at the Royal Princess Prep Party Company. "Creating magic with kids in their homes is so overwhelming and special. We look forward to that every day and knowing that we can make their dreams come true every weekend keeps me going," she said. On the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, she said, "Streaming makes things a lot more accessible for people. Social media has become a huge part of the business. We pride ourselves in being good at social media. We love the ability to share pictures and videos of our performers, and share that with our clients." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a company owner, she said, "We are big on social media so we use Facebook and Instagram daily and that allows us to share pictures, videos, and new characters. All our performers are professionally trained singers and they all sing. We are able to share all of that with the public through technology." For fans, she concluded, "We are so honored to have won 'Best of Long Island.' That is such a huge deal for us. We are honored to be spreading magic all across Long Island every day. We are very fortunate to provide the highest-quality of character entertainment that we can." To learn more about the Royal Princess Prep Party Company, check out their official website and their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram