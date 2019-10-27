Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Syosset - Kelsey Elizabeth Edquist talks about playing Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" musical at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset on Long Island. She also opened up about her 2020 "Best of Long Island" nominations. "I love this show and I love this cast and I love Elle. She's such an amazing role model and I can't believe I get to bring her to life every night. I'd play her for the rest of my life if I could," she added. This year, Edquist is in the running for three "Best of Long Island" awards, along with her On her plans for the future, she said, "We have so many plans. Lots of surprises on the horizon, for sure, so stay tuned. We're really excited about all our upcoming public events. We're the only character entertainment company on Long Island to offer our Snow Sisters in their brand new Second Movie Adventure Outfits and they’re going to be at events all winter long. People can find out all about those amazing events on our She concluded about Legally Blonde, "This show is stellar. This cast is out of this world. You only have two weekends left to see it. Don't miss this exciting, empowering show at Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. until November 10." To obtain tickets for the Legally Blonde musical at the Cultural Arts Playhouse, check out the "I am thrilled to be stepping back into Elle's bright pink pumps," Edquist said. "I just played Elle in Legally Blonde at Merrick Theatre this summer and I never thought I'd have the chance to jump back into the role so soon, but it's been the most amazing experience.""I love this show and I love this cast and I love Elle. She's such an amazing role model and I can't believe I get to bring her to life every night. I'd play her for the rest of my life if I could," she added.This year, Edquist is in the running for three "Best of Long Island" awards, along with her Royal Princess Prep Party Company ." They are up for "Best Party Event Company," "Best Children's Party and Event Company," as well as "Party and Event Entertainer.""I am honored. Just so honored. My team and I have worked so hard to create as much magic as we can and to see that people recognize all our hard work and believe in our dream is amazing," she said.On her plans for the future, she said, "We have so many plans. Lots of surprises on the horizon, for sure, so stay tuned. We're really excited about all our upcoming public events. We're the only character entertainment company on Long Island to offer our Snow Sisters in their brand new Second Movie Adventure Outfits and they’re going to be at events all winter long. People can find out all about those amazing events on our Facebook page or on our website here ."She concluded about Legally Blonde, "This show is stellar. This cast is out of this world. You only have two weekends left to see it. Don't miss this exciting, empowering show at Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. until November 10."To obtain tickets for the Legally Blonde musical at the Cultural Arts Playhouse, check out the venue's website More about Kelsey Elizabeth Edquist, legally blonde, Elle Woods, best of long island Kelsey Elizabeth Edq... legally blonde Elle Woods best of long island