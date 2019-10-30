Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Katy Davis chatted with Digital Journal about "Motherless Brooklyn" and about being an actress in the digital age of entertainment. She continued, "It was my first time working opposite a lead actor who was also directing, writing and producing. To watch Edward Norton work in that many fields simultaneously was fascinating and very inspiring. It opened my mind to all the possibilities within this business." On being a part of a film with Edward Norton, she said, "It was fantastic. He's a fiercely talented and generous actor. There was room for some improv within the written scene and the whole experience felt very collaborative. My wardrobe, hair, and makeup were also so much fun as they stayed true to the classic 1950's noir style." Digital age of acting She feels that being an actress in the digital age is a double-edged sword. "Equal parts amazing and overwhelming to be honest. The amount of opportunity that digital platforms have made for actors is wonderful but there are times when it can be hard to see the wood from the trees," she explained. On the impact of streaming services on the entertainment industry, she said, "One word: binging. There was a time when you had to wait a week for the next episode of your favorite show and god forbid you were out and forgot to record it. The streaming services have completely rewritten that narrative and the expectation for on-demand entertainment is the new normal. Because of that, I feel writing has changed to keep binging in mind. The development of characters and the pace of storylines are naturally going to be different if you know they can be viewed 10 episodes at a time over five hours." Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, "That really depends on the day. One day it means booking a big job and the next it means my son, husband and I are all fed, watered and still alive. Through it all though I try to practice gratitude and not sweat the small stuff." On her dream collaboration partners, she said, "I feel incredibly lucky because I've already gotten to work opposite both Edward Norton and Andrew Scott but if you're indulging dreams then I'd love to one day collaborate with Mark Ruffalo or Sam Rockwell." She concluded about Motherless Brooklyn, "It's a smart detective thriller, set in the 1950's with a principal character, Lionel, who has Tourette's. You don't often see Tourette's portrayed onscreen. My hope is that Edward's truthful and compassionate portrayal will help dispel some of the misconceptions around the condition." 