By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment New York - Two-time Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian Kathy Griffin is embarking on her "Laugh Your Head Off" World Tour, which will include stops in America, Canada and Mexico. This tour is taking place one year after her national scandal, and it follows a sold-out run of stand-up comedy shows around the world in such places as New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. It is expected to be a two-hour, where no topics are off limits. This tour will kick off on May 25 in Toronto, Ontario. In a press statement, Griffin disclosed that her next door neighbors during that ordeal were Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye Kardashian-West. The irreverent comedian noted that her show is not for the "faint of heart," and noted that parents should leave their children at home. Her motto is "funny first," but at the same time, she does things "with love, of course." Her stand-up comedy shows over the years have earned glowing reviews from The Sydney Morning Herald, The New York Times, as well as London Evening Standard, among other media outlets. She is also a New York Times best-selling author. On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Griffin will be performing at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City. To learn more about award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin and her 2018 touring schedule, check out her Griffin finally speaks in this tour, where she is able to open up about the whole story of the photo that sparked controversy all over the world. She will shared details of that entire experience, including being interrogated by the feds. "You're not gonna get that story anywhere else," she mentioned in a press release.This tour is taking place one year after her national scandal, and it follows a sold-out run of stand-up comedy shows around the world in such places as New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. It is expected to be a two-hour, where no topics are off limits. This tour will kick off on May 25 in Toronto, Ontario.In a press statement, Griffin disclosed that her next door neighbors during that ordeal were Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye Kardashian-West. The irreverent comedian noted that her show is not for the "faint of heart," and noted that parents should leave their children at home. Her motto is "funny first," but at the same time, she does things "with love, of course."Her stand-up comedy shows over the years have earned glowing reviews from The Sydney Morning Herald, The New York Times, as well as London Evening Standard, among other media outlets. She is also a New York Times best-selling author.On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Griffin will be performing at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City.To learn more about award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin and her 2018 touring schedule, check out her official website More about Kathy Griffin, Comedian, Tour, Carnegie hall Kathy Griffin Comedian Tour Carnegie hall