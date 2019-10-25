This film was written, co-produced and directed by Michael Caruso
. Gati plays the role of Connie Hunter in A Mermaid for Christmas
. The cast includes Kyle Lowder
starring as Travis Hunter, Jessica Morris playing Daphne, Arianne Zucker portraying Tiffany Devereaux, and Nadia Bjorlin playing Vanessa Hunter, among other talented actors. Emmy winner Ian Buchanan serves as the narrator.
Regarding A Mermaid for Christmas
, Gati said, "The audience is going to love this film. I watched the film a few days ago. I cried, I laughed, and I was so moved by it. It's adorable, it is warm and it is charming. I hope everyone falls in love with it. Stay tuned. It is one of the sweetest films. It is coming soon."
On October 20, Gati was a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy
" event in Tarrytown, New York, along with General Hospital
co-stars William deVry, Donnell Turner, Wes Ramsey, and James Patrick Stuart.
To learn more about veteran actress Kathleen Gati
, follow her on Twitter
and on Instagram
.