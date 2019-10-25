Email
Kathleen Gati talks about 'A Mermaid for Christmas' film

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the film "A Mermaid for Christmas," which will be released soon.
This film was written, co-produced and directed by Michael Caruso. Gati plays the role of Connie Hunter in A Mermaid for Christmas. The cast includes Kyle Lowder starring as Travis Hunter, Jessica Morris playing Daphne, Arianne Zucker portraying Tiffany Devereaux, and Nadia Bjorlin playing Vanessa Hunter, among other talented actors. Emmy winner Ian Buchanan serves as the narrator.
Regarding A Mermaid for Christmas, Gati said, "The audience is going to love this film. I watched the film a few days ago. I cried, I laughed, and I was so moved by it. It's adorable, it is warm and it is charming. I hope everyone falls in love with it. Stay tuned. It is one of the sweetest films. It is coming soon."
On October 20, Gati was a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in Tarrytown, New York, along with General Hospital co-stars William deVry, Donnell Turner, Wes Ramsey, and James Patrick Stuart.
To learn more about veteran actress Kathleen Gati, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
