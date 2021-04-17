Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upcoming Zoom fan event "In the Kitchen III with Kathleen Gati," which will be held remotely next Saturday. "This is my third online kitchen show and I am doing a Lebanese feast," she said. "First, I did my lemon bread from Hungary. Then, the last time we did a big Hungarian feast with three different things, with an entree, appetizer, and a salad. Now, I will be doing a Lebanese-themed feast because my husband's mother's side is Lebanese. Coastal Entertainment is doing it, and they are lovely." "We will be doing it from my kitchen and fans can ask my questions," she added. "We can talk about General Hospital, food, and we can tell stories. You guys can ask me anything you want, it's really fun and I really enjoy it. Everybody who participates in the show gets the recipe, which is an excerpt from my cookbook that I am in the process of writing." Most recently, Kathleen Gati was featured in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark," which is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Their conversation may be heard by Instagram This Zoom event will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it is produced by Coastal Entertainment. Fans will receive one of Gati's favorite recipes. To learn more about this event, click here "This is my third online kitchen show and I am doing a Lebanese feast," she said. "First, I did my lemon bread from Hungary. Then, the last time we did a big Hungarian feast with three different things, with an entree, appetizer, and a salad. Now, I will be doing a Lebanese-themed feast because my husband's mother's side is Lebanese. Coastal Entertainment is doing it, and they are lovely.""We will be doing it from my kitchen and fans can ask my questions," she added. "We can talk about General Hospital, food, and we can tell stories. You guys can ask me anything you want, it's really fun and I really enjoy it. Everybody who participates in the show gets the recipe, which is an excerpt from my cookbook that I am in the process of writing."Most recently, Kathleen Gati was featured in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark," which is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Their conversation may be heard by clicking here fantasy_events_inc) More about Kathleen Gati, General hospital, in the kitchen, Fan, Event Kathleen Gati General hospital in the kitchen Fan Event Actress