It will take place remotely on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST. Fans and viewers will be able to participate in a question and answer (Q&A) session with the soap actress. It will be hosted by Tony Moore
from "Dishin' Days."
Mansi
is known for her portrayal of Abigail on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
. She also starred in the inaugural Days of Our Lives
digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris
."
Similar to all of the Spectrum fan events, a portion of the proceeds from Kate Mansi's virtual event will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center
.
To learn more about this upcoming fan event, starring Kate Mansi, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events website
.
For more information on Mansi's filmography, check out her IMDb page
and on Instagram
.