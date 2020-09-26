Email
article imageKate Mansi to partake in Spectrum 'Days of Our Lives' fan event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Kate Mansi will be a part of a virtual "Days of Our Lives" fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events.
It will take place remotely on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST. Fans and viewers will be able to participate in a question and answer (Q&A) session with the soap actress. It will be hosted by Tony Moore from "Dishin' Days."
Mansi is known for her portrayal of Abigail on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. She also starred in the inaugural Days of Our Lives digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris."
Similar to all of the Spectrum fan events, a portion of the proceeds from Kate Mansi's virtual event will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center.
To learn more about this upcoming fan event, starring Kate Mansi, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events website.
For more information on Mansi's filmography, check out her IMDb page and on Instagram.
More about Kate Mansi, days of our lives, spectrum
 
