By Markos Papadatos in Entertainment

Kate Linder (Esther Valentine on "The Young and The Restless") and her friends will be a part of the first-ever online "OpportuniTea" event for March of Dimes Canada's Conductive Education Program this fall.

The Calgary "OpportuniTea with Kate Linder & Friends" event has tentatively been rescheduled for the spring of 2021, but now fans can get their The Young and The Restless fix until then for free, and still help raise money for the March of Dimes Canada's Conductive Education (CE) program.

Fans can get the chance to ask a question to their favorite actor on The Young and The Restless and to bid on exclusive auction items, where the bidding opens on September 7. Fans can donate $20 for the the chance to ask their favorite star a question. One question will be chosen for each cast member, and they will record their answer for broadcast during the virtual event. This event will be pre-taped once the fan questions are selected.

Aside from Kate Linder, she will be joined by co-host Christian LeBlanc, as well as such talented cast members as Tracey Bregman, Sharon Case, Mark Grossman, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James, Beth Maitland, Brytni Sarpy, and Michelle Stafford.

Global co-hosts Jeff MacArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie of Global National, and Linda Olsen (Global Calgary) will also be in attendance.

To learn more about this virtual 2020 OpportuniTea event, check out the official March of Dimes website by clicking here.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Actress Kate Linder of 'The Young and The Restless'

Monty Brinton, CBS

This online event will take place on October 4 at 12 p.m. PST, and it will feature many cast members from the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless.