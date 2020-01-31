Kate Linder to host screening of 'Studio City' digital drama

This event hosted by Kate Linder
will feature a red carpet and dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the screening following at 8 p.m. This screening benefits the Elks charities, and a $10 donation is suggested for both dinner and the screening. For more information, check out the following tweet
.
Studio City
, created by veteran soap actor Sean Kanan, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, which was described as "captivating." On January 29, it was announced that Studio City
received 12 Indie Series Awards
nominations.
Actor Sean Kanan
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
This digital drama series stars such actors as Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Tristan Rogers, Carolyn Hennesy, Philip Bruenn
, and Scott Turner Schofield, among others.
Actor Philip Bruenn in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Viewers and fans can check out Studio City
on Amazon Prime by clicking here
.
To learn more about Studio City
, check out its official website
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan
about Studio City
.