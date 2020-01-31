Kate Linder to host screening of 'Studio City' digital drama

Email
article imageKate Linder to host screening of 'Studio City' digital drama

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Van Nuys - On February 11, veteran soap actress Kate Linder (Esther Valentine on "The Young and The Restless") will be hosting a red carpet screening of the digital drama series "Studio City" at the Elks Lodge in Van Nuys, California.
This event hosted by Kate Linder will feature a red carpet and dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the screening following at 8 p.m. This screening benefits the Elks charities, and a $10 donation is suggested for both dinner and the screening. For more information, check out the following tweet.
Kate Linder
Kate Linder
Charles Bush
Studio City, created by veteran soap actor Sean Kanan, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which was described as "captivating." On January 29, it was announced that Studio City received 12 Indie Series Awards nominations.
Actor Sean Kanan
Actor Sean Kanan
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
This digital drama series stars such actors as Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Tristan Rogers, Carolyn Hennesy, Philip Bruenn, and Scott Turner Schofield, among others.
Actor Philip Bruenn in Studio City
Actor Philip Bruenn in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Viewers and fans can check out Studio City on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
To learn more about Studio City, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan about Studio City.
More about Kate Linder, Studio City, Sean Kanan, Digital, Drama
 
