Kate Linder to host screening of 'Studio City' digital drama

This event hosted by Kate Linder will feature a red carpet and dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the screening following at 8 p.m. This screening benefits the Elks charities, and a $10 donation is suggested for both dinner and the screening. For more information, check out the following tweet Studio City, created by veteran soap actor Sean Kanan, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , which was described as "captivating." On January 29, it was announced that Studio City received 12 Indie Series Awards nominations.This digital drama series stars such actors as Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Tristan Rogers, Carolyn Hennesy, Philip Bruenn , and Scott Turner Schofield, among others.Viewers and fans can check out Studio City on Amazon Prime by clicking here To learn more about Studio City, check out its official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan about Studio City.