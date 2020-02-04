Veteran actress Kate Linder ("The Young and The Restless") chatted with Digital Journal about her Indie Series Award nomination, hosting "Studio City" screening on February 11, and her OpportuniTea event in Calgary.
She is known for her longtime portrayal of Esther Valentine on The Young and The Restless, which she has played since 1982. The show itself has been renewed through 2024. "I was very happy to hear about that," she said, prior to adding that the show's recent recognition at the Writers Guild of America Awards for "Best Daytime Drama" was "terrific."
"I am so proud of our show and I am honored to be a part of it. In April, I will be celebrating my 38th anniversary on The Young and The Restless," she said.
Linder is vying for the 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Lead Actress in a Comedy" for her acting work in Donna On The Go. "I was blown away by that. The producer had submitted me for it and I didn't know anything about it, so I was really blown away," she said.
"Donna On The Go has people with disabilities in it," she said. "I am just blown away with what they've accomplished with it. I think they've done a really good job of bringing people with disabilities to the forefront, and they use humor, which I really like. I definitely think that comedy is my strong point."
On February 11, Linder is looking forward to hosting the screening of Studio City, which was created by Sean Kanan (who also stars in the drama series). This screening and dinner event will be held at the Elks Lodge in Van Nuys, California. "That will be really good. I've known Sean for a long time. We go way back," she said. "I think this event will be a lot of fun."
Kate Linder and Friends' "Opportunitea in Calgary" event will take place on Sunday, April 5, and the proceeds benefit the March of Dimes in Alberta, Canada. She will be joined by co-host Christian LeBlanc, as well as co-stars Bryton James, Sharon Chase, Brytni Sarpy, and Mark Grossman. "This is our seventh event in Calgary and it's exciting. It's a really good group and it's going to be for a really good cause," she said. "The fans will have a fabulous time in Calgary as we raise money for the March of Dimes' Conductive Education Program, which is incredible It's a win-win situation for everyone and they will all have a great time," she added.
She was also thrilled to be a part of a Super Bowl ad this past weekend for Procter & Gamble. "That was wild," she admitted.
To learn more about acclaimed actress Kate Linder, follow her on Twitter and check out her Facebook page.