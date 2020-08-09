Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Kate Linder chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about returning to work on "The Young and The Restless" as Esther Valentine. Linder acknowledged that she loved seeing the classic episodes that The Young and The Restless aired during the COVID-19 lockdown. "I absolutely loved seeing those classic episodes," she admitted. "I think it was a great way for newer viewers to see them for the first time and for the longtime fans to see them again. Even I had forgotten some of those storylines. As in real life, so much has changed in Genoa City and with the actors who portray the citizens there." "Everyone has grown, and it was fun to see the child actors who are now well into adulthood," she said. "I especially loved seeing the episodes with Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John the most, I will always miss them. On the lighter side, it's hard to remember that what was super stylish in terms of hair and wardrobe 25 to 45 years ago, now looks so strange to us today." The Young and The Restless was a big winner at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, where it won multiple categories, including the prestigious "Outstanding Drama Series." "Though I wish we could have all been together in person to see us win the Emmy for 'Best Show,' we were able to see the New York feed together on Zoom. Also seeing Bryton, Jason Thompson and Eva LaRue win was terrific," she exclaimed. For her soap fans and supporters, Linder remarked, "These times are hard for everyone. It's difficult and isolating and we all want to be together again, but we know that this will eventually be over. It is so important to take care of yourself and each other." "Please don't forget to wear those masks. Please keep social distancing. Don't forget to thank all of the incredible first responders and grocery clerks and delivery people who are keeping our world going and taking care of the people we love when we are not allowed to visit them in hospitals and other facilities. Please tell the people in your life who are important to you how you feel. I can't wait until we can all say that we survived this and have made it to the other side," she concluded. Veteran actress Kate Linder of 'The Young and The Restless' Francis Specker, CBS Her first episode back airs later this week on The Young and The Restless on CBS. "I am beyond grateful to be back at work. My first episode will air on August 13," she revealed.Linder acknowledged that she loved seeing the classic episodes that The Young and The Restless aired during the COVID-19 lockdown. "I absolutely loved seeing those classic episodes," she admitted. "I think it was a great way for newer viewers to see them for the first time and for the longtime fans to see them again. Even I had forgotten some of those storylines. As in real life, so much has changed in Genoa City and with the actors who portray the citizens there.""Everyone has grown, and it was fun to see the child actors who are now well into adulthood," she said. "I especially loved seeing the episodes with Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John the most, I will always miss them. On the lighter side, it's hard to remember that what was super stylish in terms of hair and wardrobe 25 to 45 years ago, now looks so strange to us today."The Young and The Restless was a big winner at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, where it won multiple categories, including the prestigious "Outstanding Drama Series." "Though I wish we could have all been together in person to see us win the Emmy for 'Best Show,' we were able to see the New York feed together on Zoom. Also seeing Bryton, Jason Thompson and Eva LaRue win was terrific," she exclaimed.For her soap fans and supporters, Linder remarked, "These times are hard for everyone. It's difficult and isolating and we all want to be together again, but we know that this will eventually be over. It is so important to take care of yourself and each other.""Please don't forget to wear those masks. Please keep social distancing. Don't forget to thank all of the incredible first responders and grocery clerks and delivery people who are keeping our world going and taking care of the people we love when we are not allowed to visit them in hospitals and other facilities. Please tell the people in your life who are important to you how you feel. I can't wait until we can all say that we survived this and have made it to the other side," she concluded. More about Kate Linder, The young and the restless, Actress, Emmy Kate Linder The young and the re... Actress Emmy