article imageKate Linder's OpportuniTea for March of Dimes Canada is postponed

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Kate Linder's seventh annual "OpportuniTea" event, which benefits March of Dimes Canada in Calgary has been postponed to October 4 amid Coronavirus concerns.
March of Dimes Canada, Conductive Education Ambassador Kate Linder (of The Young and The Restless), and her fellow castmates from the No. 1 daytime drama (Christian Le Blanc, Sharon Case, Mark Grossman, Bryton James, and Brytni Sarpy) have all jointly announced the postponement of the seventh annual "OpportuniTea" event in Calgary that was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 5.
This postponement was due to overwhelming concerns pertaining to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The new date has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Westin Calgary.
To learn more about this upcoming "OpportuniTea" event, check out the following website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kate Linder in February about her "OpportuniTea" event in Calgary, and her 2020 Indie Series nod.
