article imageKate Linder of 'The Young and The Restless' garners special award

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Kate Linder, who has been playing Esther Valentine on "The Young and The Restless" since 1982, has a major reason to celebrate.
Linder was the recipient of this year's "President's Award of Special Merit for Lifetime Achievement" in the entertainment business. She was chosen for this prestigious honor by the Southern California Motion Picture Council.
She described this recognition as a "lovely and meaningful surprise" via a post on her official Twitter page.
In 2008, the acclaimed soap actress was recognized with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.
Speaking of The Young and The Restless, it just celebrated being the No. 1 daytime drama for the past 30 years, as indicated by the Nielsen ratings.
For more information on daytime actress Kate Linder, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Kate Linder chatted with Digital Journal about her horror film, Dead Love, and she opened up about the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
