She is known for her longtime portrayal of housekeeper Esther Valentine.
Linder shared in a post on social media
that 37 years ago she said her very first line on the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless
. "Mrs. Chancellor, dinner is served, Linder said, starring opposite Jeanne Cooper, who played Chancellor family matriarch, Katherine Chancellor.
"I am so grateful to all of you and honored," Linder told her fans, prior to adding that she is "looking forward to many many more" years.
This past December, as Digital Journal reported
, Linder was the recipient of the "President's Award of Special Merit for Lifetime Achievement." The veteran actress was selected for this coveted award by the Southern California Motion Picture Council.
Aside from The Young and The Restless
, Linder starred in the horror film Dead Love
.
