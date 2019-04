By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment On April 8, veteran soap actress Kate Linder celebrated a major anniversary in her acting career. She has been on "The Young and The Restless" for 37 years. Linder shared in a post on "I am so grateful to all of you and honored," Linder told her fans, prior to adding that she is "looking forward to many many more" years. This past December, as Aside from The Young and The Restless, Linder starred in the horror film Read More: Kate Linder chatted with She is known for her longtime portrayal of housekeeper Esther Valentine.Linder shared in a post on social media that 37 years ago she said her very first line on the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless. "Mrs. Chancellor, dinner is served, Linder said, starring opposite Jeanne Cooper, who played Chancellor family matriarch, Katherine Chancellor."I am so grateful to all of you and honored," Linder told her fans, prior to adding that she is "looking forward to many many more" years.This past December, as Digital Journal reported , Linder was the recipient of the "President's Award of Special Merit for Lifetime Achievement." The veteran actress was selected for this coveted award by the Southern California Motion Picture Council.Aside from The Young and The Restless, Linder starred in the horror film Dead Love : Kate Linder chatted with Digital Journal back in October of 2018. More about Kate Linder, The young and the restless, Actress, CBS Kate Linder The young and the re... Actress CBS