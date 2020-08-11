Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Kassie DePaiva chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her return to "Days of Our Lives" on NBC as vixen Eve Donovan. DePaiva has nothing but the greatest words about working with Michael Teh Bjoern Kommerell She also complimented Michael Teh for playing the role of Vincent. "Michael was wonderful too. It's very difficult to come in and be loaded with dialogue. It's like jumping on a fast-moving train. He did a great job," she said. "Michael was fun to work with too. We would joke after every scene as the evil characters we were." This past February, DePaiva participated in the Star Struck fan event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she appeared and performed alongside such actors and musicians as Eric Martsolf, Jacob Young, and Wally Kurth. "It was really fun. I loved doing the music with Wally, Eric and Jacob. They were all so great," she said. "It was fun to sing 'Shallow' with Eric Martsolf and Wally on the guitar. They are such good guys, and I was lucky to be a part of it." Soap actors Jacob Young, Kassie DePaiva, Wally Kurth and Eric Martsolf at Myrtle Beach Star Struck fan event Robin Ward On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Waiting for the next chapter." For her fans, she offered the following encouraging words during the pandemic: "Love one another, be kind to yourselves and just remember that this too shall pass." DePaiva defined success as "being able to live peacefully and comfortable." "I am trying to live in gratitude with everything that I've got," she said. "I've had a good career and I am grateful that I got to go back and play in the sandbox in Days of Our Lives, and hopefully, eventually, they will have me back up again to stir up more trouble." For more information on acclaimed actress Kassie DePaiva, follow her on Recently, Eve became Ben Weston's worst nightmare in the hit NBC daytime drama. "It was nice. We shot those scenes eight months ago," she said. "It seems so long ago, but I love that cast and I love working. It's all good. I hope they can get back into production in September safely.DePaiva has nothing but the greatest words about working with Robert Scott Wilson , who portrays Ben Weston on the sudser. "Robert is so wondeful. He is such a hard worker and so dedicated. He is always prepared," she said. "After every poke, prod, slap, hit and knock, I would tell him 'I'm sorry, I love you, Rob.' It's exhausting to be evil Eve, I'm telling you. He was great and he made it seem so painful."She also complimented Michael Teh for playing the role of Vincent. "Michael was wonderful too. It's very difficult to come in and be loaded with dialogue. It's like jumping on a fast-moving train. He did a great job," she said. "Michael was fun to work with too. We would joke after every scene as the evil characters we were."This past February, DePaiva participated in the Star Struck fan event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she appeared and performed alongside such actors and musicians as Eric Martsolf, Jacob Young, and Wally Kurth. "It was really fun. I loved doing the music with Wally, Eric and Jacob. They were all so great," she said. "It was fun to sing 'Shallow' with Eric Martsolf and Wally on the guitar. They are such good guys, and I was lucky to be a part of it."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Waiting for the next chapter."For her fans, she offered the following encouraging words during the pandemic: "Love one another, be kind to yourselves and just remember that this too shall pass."DePaiva defined success as "being able to live peacefully and comfortable." "I am trying to live in gratitude with everything that I've got," she said. "I've had a good career and I am grateful that I got to go back and play in the sandbox in Days of Our Lives, and hopefully, eventually, they will have me back up again to stir up more trouble."For more information on acclaimed actress Kassie DePaiva, follow her on Twitter and her homepage More about Kassie DePaiva, robert scott wilson, Actress, days of our lives Kassie DePaiva robert scott wilson Actress days of our lives