Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKassie DePaiva talks about 2021 Soap Con Live virtual event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Kassie DePaiva chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Soap Con Live event.
The Soap Con Live panels will take place on May 1, and DePaiva will be a part of the "One Life to Live Panel: The Cramer Women," where she will be joined by Gina Tognoni, Kristen Alderson, and Laura Bonarrigo. This panel will take place at 5:30 p.m. EST and it will stream on The Locher Room's official YouTube channel.
On being a part of the Cramer women on the defunct daytime drama One Life to Live, DePaiva remarked, "How wonderful it was to be a part of such an iconic group of women. Each one contributed to my life. It was a wonderful ensemble and very entertaining to watch."
Aside from playing Blair Cramer in One Life to Live, DePaiva is known for her roles as Eve Donovan in Days of Our Lives and Chelsea Reardon in Guiding Light.
The inaugural Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon.
For more information on Soap Con Live and its schedule, check out its official homepage.
More about Kassie DePaiva, Soap Con Live, Kristen Alderson
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
California's 'severe to extreme' drought could become political
Antonino Aiello Catalyzes Growth of Contemporary Linen Market
French generals cause backlash with 'civil war' warning
Canadian military sent to Ontario to help out in COVID crisis
Apple vs. Facebook: Where do you stand on the privacy divide? Special
Kenny Loggins talks Record Store Day exclusive vinyl, new single Special
Ukraine soldiers on alert despite Russia's drawdown
Kassie DePaiva talks about 2021 Soap Con Live virtual event Special
Online music marketplace Reverb suffers data loss Special
Q&A: The digital media company that grew to 90 million viewers Special