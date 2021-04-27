Emmy-nominated actress Kassie DePaiva chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Soap Con Live event.
The Soap Con Live panels will take place on May 1, and DePaiva will be a part of the "One Life to Live Panel: The Cramer Women," where she will be joined by Gina Tognoni, Kristen Alderson, and Laura Bonarrigo. This panel will take place at 5:30 p.m. EST and it will stream on The Locher Room's official YouTube channel.
On being a part of the Cramer women on the defunct daytime drama One Life to Live, DePaiva remarked, "How wonderful it was to be a part of such an iconic group of women. Each one contributed to my life. It was a wonderful ensemble and very entertaining to watch."
Aside from playing Blair Cramer in One Life to Live, DePaiva is known for her roles as Eve Donovan in Days of Our Lives and Chelsea Reardon in Guiding Light.
The inaugural Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon.
