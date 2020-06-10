Email
article imageJudi Evans is battling Coronavirus, thanks fans for their support

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Judi Evans ("Days of Our Lives") has been batting Coronavirus, her publicist Howie Tiger Simon has confirmed.
The veteran actress nearly had "both of her legs amputated" due to Coronavirus blood clots. She had contracted COVID-19 while at the hospital since May 16 for injuries sustained in a horse-riding accident.
Her rep revealed that Evans is in "good spirits now." She also did a brief interview with ABC's Good Morning America, where she spoke about her condition.
"Thank you," she exclaimed, via a note from her hospital bed. "Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me," she told her dedicated fans and followers.
In December of 2019, Evans' only son, Austin Michael Luciano, died at the age of 23.
Aside from Days of Our Lives, Evans is also known for her acting work in the defunct daytime drama series As the World Turns, Another World and Guiding Light.
Fans and viewers can send their messages of love and support to actress Judi Evans via Twitter.
