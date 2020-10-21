Email
article imageJuan Pablo Di Pace to partake in virtual event for a good cause

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
On Thursday, November 5, actor and musician Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") will be partaking in a Zoom event for a good cause.
The actor will be joined by an intimate group of 20 fans that will participate in a question and answer (Q&A) session, and the fans will be having cocktails in their hands.
He is known for his acting work in Mamma Mia alongside Meryl Streep, as well as playing Fernando in the Netflix original series, Fuller House, and as Jesus in NBC's A.D. The Bible Continues. Di Pace was previously a contestant on the 27th season of the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars.
The proceeds from this online event will go towards Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. It is presented by Star Image Entertainment.
To learn more about this event, starring Juan Pablo Di Pace, click here.
For more information on multifaceted entertainer Juan Pablo Di Pace, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Juan Pablo Di Pace in July of 2020.
More about Juan Pablo Di Pace, Actor, Fuller House
 
