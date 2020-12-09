Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new film "Dashing in December," which was written, directed and co-produced by Jake Helgren. "This film is great. It was amazing to be a part of it," he said. "I love the movie, I'm very proud of it. We did a really good job in being in this genre, and we made it quite interesting. This is a special movie for director Jake Helgren in his career. We felt we were making something special on so many levels." While attempting this mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace) and that sparks the spirit of Christmas. Caroline Harris and Carlos Sanz also star in Dashing in December. "It's an LGBTQ story and the characters are normal people that fall in love. I'm very proud of how it turned out and it makes you believe in love again," he said. "Andie MacDowell is so lovely, we had horses and beautiful Utah in the backdrop. We shot that during the quarantine and during autumn, where all the leaves were red. It was amazing and we had a blast," he said. "When you work with Andie, she is very generous, kind, and giving. She's a good person to be around. Also, Peter was incredible to work with, he was a sweetheart." Last month, as He will be releasing a new music single in January of 2021. "The single and its video have both already been shot. I am very proud of it," he said. In other Juan Pablo Di Pace news, he revealed that he is nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for "Best Show, Celebrity" for "An Evening With Juan Pablo di Pace" at both Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42. "That is exciting too. So far, I am in the lead. Voting ends on December 31," he said. To learn more about actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte and Andie MacDowell in 'Dashing in December' Paramount The movie follows Wyatt (played by Peter Porte), who is a sophisticated, Manhattan financier who returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother, Deb (Andie MacDowell) to sell the family's ranch and the beloved Winter Wonderland attraction."This film is great. It was amazing to be a part of it," he said. "I love the movie, I'm very proud of it. We did a really good job in being in this genre, and we made it quite interesting. This is a special movie for director Jake Helgren in his career. We felt we were making something special on so many levels."While attempting this mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace) and that sparks the spirit of Christmas. Caroline Harris and Carlos Sanz also star in Dashing in December. "It's an LGBTQ story and the characters are normal people that fall in love. I'm very proud of how it turned out and it makes you believe in love again," he said."Andie MacDowell is so lovely, we had horses and beautiful Utah in the backdrop. We shot that during the quarantine and during autumn, where all the leaves were red. It was amazing and we had a blast," he said. "When you work with Andie, she is very generous, kind, and giving. She's a good person to be around. Also, Peter was incredible to work with, he was a sweetheart."Last month, as Digital Journal reported , Di Pace was a part of a virtual fan event for Cedars CanSupport . "That was so nice. I loved doing that and all of the people were so adorable and very sweet," he said.He will be releasing a new music single in January of 2021. "The single and its video have both already been shot. I am very proud of it," he said.In other Juan Pablo Di Pace news, he revealed that he is nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for "Best Show, Celebrity" for "An Evening With Juan Pablo di Pace" at both Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42. "That is exciting too. So far, I am in the lead. Voting ends on December 31," he said.To learn more about actor Juan Pablo Di Pace , check out his website , and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Juan Pablo Di Pace, dashing in december, Fuller House, Actor, Film Juan Pablo Di Pace dashing in december Fuller House Actor Film