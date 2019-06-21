By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Joshua Morrow has a major milestone to celebrate in his professional acting career. He celebrates 25 years on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. For this role, Morrow earned five Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" from 1996 to 2000. He was the recipient of two Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1996 and 2001 for "Outstanding Younger Leading Actor" and "Outstanding Hero" respectively. Joshua Morrow chatted with His on-screen mother, Nikki Newman, played by To learn more about The Young and The Restless, or to stream the latest episodes, check out the Morrow is known for his longtime portrayal of Nicholas Newman on the No. 1 daytime soap opera The Young and The Restless, and his first air date was back on June 21, 1994.For this role, Morrow earned five Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" from 1996 to 2000. He was the recipient of two Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1996 and 2001 for "Outstanding Younger Leading Actor" and "Outstanding Hero" respectively.Joshua Morrow chatted with Digital Journal back in December of 2017. In his interview with this journalist, Morrow expressed that he is "really blessed that he fell into this role." He shared that there will always be a "Nick Newman on the show," whether it is him playing him or not. He noted that he plays a character that is very important to the show and the fans usually cheer for him and like him a lot.His on-screen mother, Nikki Newman, played by Melody Thomas Scott , just celebrated her 40th anniversary on the show.To learn more about The Young and The Restless, or to stream the latest episodes, check out the official CBS website More about Joshua Morrow, The young and the restless, nicholas newman, CBS, Daytime Joshua Morrow The young and the re... nicholas newman CBS Daytime Soap