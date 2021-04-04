Email
Josh Swickard and Lauren Swickard welcome their new baby girl

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Josh Swickard and his wife, actor and filmmaker Lauren Swickard, have a major reason to be proud. They welcomed their new baby girl Savannah Kaye Swickard.
Josh Swickard plays the role of Detective Harrison Chase on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital.
According to a post on Lauren's Instagram page, their baby girl, Savannah Kaye, was born on April 2, which coincided with "Good Friday" this year. She expressed that the baby is "so loved." "You are a world changer baby girl," she exclaimed.
Josh praised his wife, describing her as an "absolute boss" to the baby. "Welcome to the world baby girl," he said.
The couple had met while they were filming Roped, where they played love interests, and they were married in the summer of 2019. They went on to do A California Christmas together, which was written by Lauren. Both films were directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, and they earned glowing reviews from Digital Journal.
