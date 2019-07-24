Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Actor and lyricist Josh Canfield ("Survivor" alum) chatted with Digital Journal about "Alive! The Zombie Musical," which will take place on July 29 at 8 p.m. at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre in New York. The music and lyrics are by Josh Canfield. He also starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat" on the Jersey Shore. "I've been fortunate enough to have been in two other productions of Joseph as Joseph, so being able to revisit this show but changing to the role of Pharaoh has been incredibly fun and rewarding. I've enjoyed being a part of this amazing production directed by Matthew Steffans, and it sure doesn't hurt that Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk is only a few minutes away," he said. On his daily motivations, he said, "I am motivated by the idea that anything can happen in just one day. It's so exciting in this business as an actor and writer, the possibilities are truly endless. I recall going in to audition for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 Off-Broadway in 2013, I had my initial audition in the morning, a callback that afternoon, and was told that evening that I had booked the part of Anatole. I began rehearsals the very next day, and seven days later, I was playing the role. One day, that's all it took. That motivates me still." Regarding his future plans, he said, "My hope is to continue Alive! The Zombie Musical at a regional theatre, or off-Broadway. Also, I have just finished writing my first play, Family (or the Art of Surviving), and we will have an industry reading of the piece this fall." On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "It's been interesting to see the change in how the digital age has affected my acting career in the last 10 years. I would say the biggest change has been Instagram. This platform is now another 'agent' for me. I market myself and have created a 'brand' out of myself. I've been cast in shows solely from my Instagram page. It's incredible and bizarre all at the same time. So go check it out and hit 'follow' For young and aspiring actors, he said, "There's so much that comes flooding to my mind that I would want to say to aspiring actors, or even to my younger, greener self. I think I can narrow it down to this: Your career in the arts isn't heading to some pinnacle, some 'I've made it' moment." "Think of it as a gorgeous mountain range like the Smokies, where sometimes you're climbing until you reach the top of a peak, and there you get a stunning view. Other times, you're in a valley where you can't see quite as far, but there are new things that you find because you are focused on what's right in front of you. The valleys are important, probably more important than the peaks. You're in a creative field, so think creatively about your career," he elaborated. On the impact of streaming services such as Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix on the entertainment industry, he said, "I think the biggest change has been that there is so much more opportunity with so much more content. The demand is higher than ever for jobs in the entertainment industry, whether that be an actor, writer, producer, or a lighting designer. That's good news for me." For fans and viewers, he concluded about Alive! The Zombie Musical, "This concert is just the beginning of where Alive! is headed. We're looking to take this to the next level with full production coming soon. Get ready for zombies to take over a town, or theater, near you." Regarding the Alive! The Zombie Musical, he said, " The audience can expect a lot of laughs, beautiful music, creative storytelling, and zombies of course." 