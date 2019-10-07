Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Dutch DJ and producer Joris Voorn chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Four" and he opened up about being an electronic artist in this digital age. Regarding the song "Messiah," he said, "It is the fourth track of my forthcoming album and it finds its inspiration in '90s break-beat and atmospheric ambient. For this song, I collaborated with British band HÆLOS and when they sent me their vocals, it inspired me to work on the underlying music a bit more, which turned the track around quite a bit." This past September, he performed at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in New York City. "It was great. The people were really into the music and they all connected with the songs I played which led to a very uplifting ambiance,' he said. On his plans for the future, he said, "My plans are to continue this musical journey and I'm super curious to see and hear what the world thinks of the new album. I am also looking forward to my ADE shows in Amsterdam since I'll be hosting a Spectrum night together with Audio Obscura and a Joris Voorn & Friends daytime party at Awakenings." On October 17, Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "For my new album I got the inspiration from the European electronic scene of the mid-'90s. I feel like in these years, so much has happened music-wise and these developments have formed the base of what we call music 'electronic' these days." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology and streaming services on the music industry, he said, "I think it's a good thing because, for example, I was able to collaborate with Lazarusman for the track 'This City.' I had written to Lazarusman to ask about a collaboration but didn't hear back until the morning the final album CD master was waiting for my approval when I then received his vocals. Even though it was at the final hour and much too late, I decided to mix the vocals on top of the mastered track and send it back out the same day. Because of technology these days, this kind of project has a chance of success." On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "This question has been answered so many times since the technology boom kicked in, but again there are ups and downs by it. So many possibilities for every single person out there to acquire the knowledge it takes to create a musical piece which is good, but also a lot of disrespect to those who have spent countless hours in the studio perfecting themselves. So much bad music out there which is a shame." For young and aspiring producers, he said, "Always follow your dreams and make and play the music you like. If you stay true to yourself you are able to accomplish your dreams." On his definition of success, he said, "The word success is difficult to put into a box or scale. It's really up to the individuals themselves to decide and conclude what success means to them. For me, it's a healthy and happy family life balanced with a meaningful life on the road as well. If you look at the word success from an objective perspective it's all about being happy and doing what you like to do." To learn more about Joris Voorn and his new album, check out his On the song selection for his album, Four, he said, "I think for the most part you just go into the studio without any specific plan or certain idea. Maybe you have a melody in your heard or a bassline, but that's pretty much it. As the album has been in the works for two to three years it never started out as like 'Ok, now I'm gonna start a new album.' It slowly started to shape into the sounds and musical atmosphere of an album in the end and I’m happy to be here now."Regarding the song "Messiah," he said, "It is the fourth track of my forthcoming album and it finds its inspiration in '90s break-beat and atmospheric ambient. For this song, I collaborated with British band HÆLOS and when they sent me their vocals, it inspired me to work on the underlying music a bit more, which turned the track around quite a bit."This past September, he performed at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in New York City. "It was great. The people were reallyinto the music and they all connected with the songs I played which led to a very uplifting ambiance,' he said.On his plans for the future, he said, "My plans are to continue this musical journey and I'm super curious to see and hear what the world thinks of the new album. I am also looking forward to my ADE shows in Amsterdam since I'll be hosting a Spectrum night together with Audio Obscura and a Joris Voorn & Friends daytime party at Awakenings."On October 17, Voorn will be a part of the Audio Obscura and Spectrum event in the Netherlands, and on October 19, he will be a part of an Awakenings event during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "For my new album I got the inspiration from the European electronic scene of the mid-'90s. I feel like in these years, so much has happened music-wise and these developments have formed the base of what we call music 'electronic' these days."On the impact of technology and streaming services on the music industry, he said, "I think it's a good thing because, for example, I was able to collaborate with Lazarusman for the track 'This City.' I had written to Lazarusman to ask about a collaboration but didn't hear back until the morning the final album CD master was waiting for my approval when I then received his vocals. Even though it was at the final hour and much too late, I decided to mix the vocals on top of the mastered track and send it back out the same day. Because of technology these days, this kind of project has a chance of success."On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "This question has been answered so many times since the technology boom kicked in, but again there are ups and downs by it. So many possibilities for every single person out there to acquire the knowledge it takes to create a musical piece which is good, but also a lot of disrespect to those who have spent countless hours in the studio perfecting themselves. So much bad music out there which is a shame."For young and aspiring producers, he said, "Always follow your dreams and make and play the music you like. If you stay true to yourself you are able to accomplish your dreams."On his definition of success, he said, "The word success is difficult to put into a box or scale. It's really up to the individuals themselves to decide and conclude what success means to them. For me, it's a healthy and happy family life balanced with a meaningful life on the road as well. If you look at the word success from an objective perspective it's all about being happy and doing what you like to do."To learn more about Joris Voorn and his new album, check out his official website More about Joris Voorn, Four, Album, Digital, Electronic More news from Joris Voorn Four Album Digital Electronic