Vilasuso stars as Rey Rosales in the No. 1 daytime drama, The Young and The Restless
, which has been renewed through 2024.
On March 28, Vilasuso
will be participating in the YR Fantasy fan event in Cincinnati, Ohio. On the following day, he will be at the YR Fantasy events in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information on these two YR Fantasy events, check out the official Fantasy Events Inc. website
.
At these YR Fantasy events, Vilasuso will be joined by such co-stars as Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson).
Recently, Vilasuso earned praise from Digital Journal
for his stunning acting performance in the Sharon Newman (Sharon Case
) breast cancer storyline on The Young and The Restless
, and rightfully so.
Jordi Vilasuso and Sharon Case in 'The Young and The Restless'
Photo Courtesy of CBS
To learn more about The Young and The Restless
or to stream the daytime drama online, check out the official CBS website
.