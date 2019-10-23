Email
article imageJordi Vilasuso to appear at 'YesterDAYS' fan event in California

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning soap actor Jordi Vilasuso will be appearing at the "YesterDAYS" fan event on November 8 in Studio City, California.
At this fan event, Vilasuso will be joined by such Days of Our Lives actors (past and presetn) as Patrika Darbo, Kyle Lowder, Nadia Bjorlin, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Brandon Beemer, among many others.
To learn more about this upcoming Star Struck Fan event next month, check out their official website.
Vilasuso is currently playing the role of Rey Rosales on the hit soap opera The Young and The Restless on CBS.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Vilasuso celebrated his one-year anniversary on The Young and The Restless.
To learn more about esteemed actor Jordi Vilasuso, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Jordi Vilasuso chatted with Digital Journal back in November of 2018.
