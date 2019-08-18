He plays the role of Rey Rosales on the popular CBS daytime drama, which has been the No. 1 daytime soap opera for over 30 years on television.
Vilasuso
expressed his sincere gratitude for this milestone to his friends and followers on social media. "I just want to reach out and say 'thank you' for all the love and support I've gotten this week," he said.
"It's my one-year anniversary being on this incredible show," he said, prior to praising The Young and The Restless
for being an "incredible journey."
"The love and support that I've gotten from you guys has been so incredible," he acknowledged. "Thank you, here's to you, here's to Rey Rosales and the rest of the cast and crew. Here's to telling more stories in Genoa City that you guys can enjoy and we can keep entertaining viewers for many more years to come," he said.
Aside from his work in The Young and The Restless
, in his acting career, Vilasuso played Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives
, Griffin Castillo on the defunct drama series All My Children
, as well as Tony Santos on the defunct drama Guiding Light
, for which he earned a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Daytime Drama Series."
On November 8, Vilasuso will be a part of the "YesterDAYS" Star Struck fan event in Studio City, California, along with other talented actors. To learn more about this upcoming event, check out the official Star Struck fan event website
.
To learn more about actor Jordi Vilasuso
, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
For more information on The Young and The Restless
or to watch the series online, check out the official CBS website
.