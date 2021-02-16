Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Jordan Lane Price chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the film "Dirty Sexy Saint" on Passionflix, and opened up about her time on the reboot of "All My Children." Dirty Sexy Saint was co-written and directed by Tosca Musk. It earned a favorable review from She also spoke about being a part of the reboot for All My Children. "That was one of my first jobs. That's how I got my SAG card. It was a crazy and incredible opportunity. Working with those actors was great. Cady McClain really took me under her wing and became a mentor to me," she recalled. Jordan Lane Price complimented fellow actors Eric Nelsen and Robert Scott Wilson, both of which were a part of the All My Children reboot. "Eric Nelsen is so great and extremely talented, and his wife, Sainty is such a doll. Robert Scott Wilson and I had really great chemistry together in the show," she said. "Just being on that set, for me, was wild," she admitted. "It was a really great experience and it was a shame that it was cut short." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Keep yourself inspired when you go into acting. There are a lot of moments when you might not have auditions, or an agent, or all of these variables that are out of your control. Keep staying inspired in a lot of ways. Go to museums, listen to music, go running and find things that make you feel alive and learn about life. Really stay inspired always." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "The Interim." "I feel really good and excited," she admitted. "I am excited about expanding the different kinds of arts I play. I love to continue to find new things and work with new people," she said. She defined the word success as "finding meaning in your day and your life." To learn more about actress Jordan Lane Price, check out her David A. Gregory and Jordan Lane Price in 'Dirty Sexy Saint' Photo Courtesy of Passionflix In Dirty Sexy Saint, Jordan Lane Price plays Samantha, a rebellious rich girl, who winds up in Clay Kinkaid's (David A. Gregory) bar. "That was so much fun. What a cool job. The highlight was developing a friendship with David A. Gregory . We became fast friends," she said. "It was great to work with him and learn from him. He is so talented."Dirty Sexy Saint was co-written and directed by Tosca Musk. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . "It's a great story," she said.She also spoke about being a part of the reboot for All My Children. "That was one of my first jobs. That's how I got my SAG card. It was a crazy and incredible opportunity. Working with those actors was great. Cady McClain really took me under her wing and became a mentor to me," she recalled.Jordan Lane Price complimented fellow actors Eric Nelsen and Robert Scott Wilson, both of which were a part of the All My Children reboot. "Eric Nelsen is so great and extremely talented, and his wife, Sainty is such a doll. Robert Scott Wilson and I had really great chemistry together in the show," she said."Just being on that set, for me, was wild," she admitted. "It was a really great experience and it was a shame that it was cut short."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Keep yourself inspired when you go into acting. There are a lot of moments when you might not have auditions, or an agent, or all of these variables that are out of your control. Keep staying inspired in a lot of ways. Go to museums, listen to music, go running and find things that make you feel alive and learn about life. Really stay inspired always."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "The Interim." "I feel really good and excited," she admitted. "I am excited about expanding the different kinds of arts I play. I love to continue to find new things and work with new people," she said.She defined the word success as "finding meaning in your day and your life."To learn more about actress Jordan Lane Price, check out her IMDb page , and follow her on Instagram More about Jordan Lane Price, Actress, dirty sexy saint, all my children, Success Jordan Lane Price Actress dirty sexy saint all my children Success