Jonathan McClendon ("Days of Our Lives" alum) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He opened up about "Danger Force" and Brad Everett Young's "Dream Loud" campaign.

On his experience on Danger Force, he said, "It was amazing. I haven't been on Nickelodeon since my episode of 'See Dad Run' back in 2013. Danger Force was a great set with talented, and passionate people. My episode 'Villains' Night' was a big one, with a gigantic fight scene, tons of extras, and stunts. One notable stunt is: I get thrown across the room by lead character Mika aka Shutout played by Dana Heath. I mean it was crazy! When working with that many people and doing complex blocking, so much could go wrong, but the professionals on the set kept everyone safe."

"My director, Michael D. Cohen, did a fantastic job. Michael also plays Schwoz on the show. What a hilarious and talented guy. There is nothing better than having a director that understands whats it's like to be on the other side of the camera," he added.

For McClendon, it was an honor to play the villain in Swellview. "It has been a magnet for villains since July 26, 2014, when Henry Danger first aired. Since Danger Force is a continuation of the story, it's like I get to be apart of something bigger than just Danger force. if you've already seen my episode I'm sure you saw some familiar evil faces from Henry Danger. I'm so excited to see what they might do with my character," he said.

While in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared that he hasn't left his mouth in a month, with the exception of essentials such as water. "I've been doing my part to flatten the curve. I have grandparents that are in there 90's and my mother has autoimmune problems, I want them here as long as possible. On a lighter note, I'd say about 50 percent of my time is spent eating. 20 percent of the time, I spend reading about the virus, getting stressed, and eating more. 10 percent I spend doing things around the house that I've been putting off. the final 20 percent I spend working on my country EP. Days are starting to run together, but I think we will get through it if we remember #WeAreAllInThisTogether," he elaborated.

On being a part of Brad Everett Young's "Dream Loud" campaign, McClendon said, "It's a blast. Brad always keeps you on your toes. We want to get people's attention, and there is no one better at that than Bradley Young. I love what I do for a living and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for arts programs in schools. The fact that all across the united states, funding is getting cut to these programs is devastating. What does that future look like?"

For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "Thank you so much for following me in my journey. I hope my characters are as much fun to watch as it is to play them."