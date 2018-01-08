Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Johnathan Fernandez chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on Fox's "Lethal Weapon," and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. He is drawn to this series since it involves a perfect mix of three genres: drama, comedy and action. "I think this blend is why people of all walks enjoy it so much; it has something for everyone. I also love seeing how it all comes together. There are so many moving parts and everyone is always firing on all cylinders to make it happen. And of course, I love that it is more of an homage to the original series than an exact replica. It's been working because we have kept the spirit, but also have done our own thing," he said. For his Lethal Weapon fans, he said, "Without fans, there is no show. They keep us going and it makes me very happy to know that there is something in the show for everyone. Thanks for the support and also thanks for engaging me on social media!" Each day, Fernandez is inspired simply by "being grateful." "There is a lot to be thankful for. My wife and I are always talking about gleaning joy from every little thing that happens throughout the day. That goes a long way because you're consistently never taking anything for granted," he said. He revealed that he is producing a web comic with his sister-in-law. "It's like a modern Far Side where I'm the main character poking fun at pop culture. My sister-in-law is super talented and I'm excited to be collaborating with her," he explained. "I am also in the middle of writing a short film, which I'm planning on shooting during our next hiatus. It's a story super close to my heart so it'll be interesting to see how it all plays out! And, I'm very, very, slowly working on my own fashion line!" Fernandez listed Meryl Streep, Selma Hayek, Viola Davis, Tricia Helfer, and Ruth Wilson as his dream female acting partners. "I just wrapped on a short film that was written, directed, produced, and shot entirely by women. I was also the only male in the main cast. I felt very privileged to have been part of such a production. The tide is turning slowly and there are going to be more and more opportunities like that. That being said, female dream team, I'd love to work with Meryl Streep, Selma Hayek, Viola Davis, Tricia Helfer, and Ruth Wilson, to name a few." Digital transformation of entertainment industry On the impact of technology in the entertainment business, he said, "It's quite interesting how the equipment has become prosumer to such a high level that many people can grab a camera and get to work! This gives a lot more audience to so many different types of voices, which is marvelous. Also, with the advent of social media, the divide between idol and fan has basically deteriorated. You get to have a much more in depth look behind the scenes to the industry than having to wait for the DVD extras." When asked about his use of technology, as an actor, in his daily routine, Fernandez responded, "I've recently taken social media a lot more seriously. It went from a passive thing in my repertoire to a complete necessity. I'd be doing my goals a disservice if I don't keep building my following. How are people going to find out about my comic book if I don't tweet/IG about it? As I was mentioning before, with the current level of technology, there is a ton more access than having to wait and go through old systems of development. I am also a total tech nerd and love being in the know. I don't need to have the latest tech, but I also don't not need the latest tech. CES is my favorite event!" How are people going to find out about my comic book if I don't tweet/IG about it? As I was mentioning before, with the current level of technology, there is a ton more access than having to wait and go through old systems of development. I am also a total tech nerd and love being in the know. I don't need to have the latest tech, but I also don't not need the latest tech. CES is my favorite event!"The actor defined the word success as follows: "Rewiring your brain to always see the silver lining. Once one is able to do that, and they make their personal happiness their highest priority, you will feel perpetually successful. Because then, it will always be like my father says, 'Things are looking up!'"To learn more about actor Jonathan Fernandez, follow him on Twitter