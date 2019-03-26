By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Jon Lindstrom has a major reason to be proud. He scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for his work on "General Hospital." He played the same characters back in the early '90s, when the evil brother (Ryan Chamberlain) was supposed to have died in a fire, only to be found alive a quarter-century later, on the 25th anniversary of the Chamberlain murders; moreover, Chamberlain resumed his killing spree (adding more victims to his list), while passing himself off as Dr. Collins after deceiving him and locking him up in the mental institution Ferncliff. Lindstrom took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his latest Emmy nod. "Yep. Pretty cool. My deepest thanks to anyone who threw a vote my way," he exclaimed in a This marks Lindstrom's second career Daytime Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated in 2010 in the same category for his acting work on the now-defunct soap opera As the World Turns. Lindstrom is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor" alongside such actors as Maurice Benard from General Hospital, Tyler Christopher from Days of Our Lives, Peter Bergman from The Young and The Restless, as well as Billy Flynn from Days of Our Lives. To learn more about actor Jon Lindstrom, follow him on Lindstrom is nominated for the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" Daytime Emmy award for his portrayal of twin brothers, the benevolent Dr. Kevin Collins and the malicious serial killer Ryan Chamberlain, on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.He played the same characters back in the early '90s, when the evil brother (Ryan Chamberlain) was supposed to have died in a fire, only to be found alive a quarter-century later, on the 25th anniversary of the Chamberlain murders; moreover, Chamberlain resumed his killing spree (adding more victims to his list), while passing himself off as Dr. Collins after deceiving him and locking him up in the mental institution Ferncliff.Lindstrom took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his latest Emmy nod. "Yep. Pretty cool. My deepest thanks to anyone who threw a vote my way," he exclaimed in a tweet This marks Lindstrom's second career Daytime Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated in 2010 in the same category for his acting work on the now-defunct soap opera As the World Turns.Lindstrom is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor" alongside such actors as Maurice Benard from General Hospital, Tyler Christopher from Days of Our Lives, Peter Bergman from The Young and The Restless, as well as Billy Flynn from Days of Our Lives.To learn more about actor Jon Lindstrom, follow him on Twitter More about Jon Lindstrom, Emmy, General hospital, as the word turns, Actor Jon Lindstrom Emmy General hospital as the word turns Actor Abc