By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Jon Lindstrom earned a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" for "General Hospital." This marks Lindstrom's second consecutive "Outstanding Lead Actor" Emmy nomination for playing the same twin characters on General Hospital, and his third career Daytime Emmy nomination (in 2010, he was previously nominated in this category for his acting work in As The World Turns). The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be televised on June 26 on CBS, but they will be held remotely/virtually due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tune in on June 26 to see if Jon Lindstrom will walk away with Emmy gold that day. For more information on Emmy-nominated actor Jon Lindstrom, follow him on Lindstrom is nominated for playing twin characters Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain (good vs. bad twin) on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. He is nominated alongside co-star Steve Burton , as well as Thaao Penghlis (Days of Our Lives), Thorsten Kaye (The Bold and The Beautiful) and Jason Thompson (The Young and The Restless).This marks Lindstrom's second consecutive "Outstanding Lead Actor" Emmy nomination for playing the same twin characters on General Hospital, and his third career Daytime Emmy nomination (in 2010, he was previously nominated in this category for his acting work in As The World Turns).The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be televised on June 26 on CBS, but they will be held remotely/virtually due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tune in on June 26 to see if Jon Lindstrom will walk away with Emmy gold that day.For more information on Emmy-nominated actor Jon Lindstrom, follow him on Twitter More about Jon Lindstrom, Daytime, Emmy, General hospital Jon Lindstrom Daytime Emmy General hospital