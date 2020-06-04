Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJon Lindstrom earns 2020 Daytime Emmy nod for 'General Hospital'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Jon Lindstrom earned a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" for "General Hospital."
Lindstrom is nominated for playing twin characters Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain (good vs. bad twin) on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. He is nominated alongside co-star Steve Burton, as well as Thaao Penghlis (Days of Our Lives), Thorsten Kaye (The Bold and The Beautiful) and Jason Thompson (The Young and The Restless).
This marks Lindstrom's second consecutive "Outstanding Lead Actor" Emmy nomination for playing the same twin characters on General Hospital, and his third career Daytime Emmy nomination (in 2010, he was previously nominated in this category for his acting work in As The World Turns).
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be televised on June 26 on CBS, but they will be held remotely/virtually due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tune in on June 26 to see if Jon Lindstrom will walk away with Emmy gold that day.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actor Jon Lindstrom, follow him on Twitter.
More about Jon Lindstrom, Daytime, Emmy, General hospital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Cameron Mathison talks first Father's Day following kidney cancer Special
Merkel says 'absolutely not' planning 5th term
Argentine paleontologists discover small carnivorous dinosaur
Libya unity govt claims full control of Tripoli, suburbs
Review: 'Tell Me I Love You' is an entertaining modern romantic comedy Special
South Korea says mulling leaflet ban after Kim's sister threat
Best-selling author Gary M. Douglas talks about 'The Lady Book' Special
Op-Ed: 10 of the biggest Daytime Emmy nomination snubs of 2020
India, Australia strengthen defence ties as China tensions loom
South American football to restart with 'maximum guarantees'