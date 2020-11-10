Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Jon Langston chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new song "Happy Ever After" and fatherhood. "I wanted to write a breakup song that says' I'm over the relationship, I'm fine now and I want to have a good time and forget about her.' That's how the song came to be. We started playing it live before it was released and people were digging it. We knew it was going to be something cool to put out, so I'm finally glad that it's released," he added. Langston became a father for the first time, where his daughter, Magnolia Mae, was recently born on November 1. "Becoming a father is the best feeling in the world. She's such a precious little baby, she's a gift from God, and I am thankful that I get to be her dad. It's the best thing ever. I love that little girl," he said. He revealed that fatherhood has impacted his songwriting. "I started a song by myself and we wrote one the other day. We started writing one before she was born. It's like a switch in your mind just flips and you have a whole new perspective on life and it's amazing," he said. On life during the quarantine, he said, "Back in April, it was nice to be home for a little bit, but I think now it has been eight months, it's time for us to get back on the road and play shows again. The silver lining was that it's nice to be home." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a laugh, "No Sleep." "Having a newborn is challenging but it's amazing. I wouldn't trade it for the world," he said. Langston listed Fletcher and Lainey Wilson as his dream female duet choices in music. "I've been jamming to Fletcher a lot lately. She's great," he said. "Lainey is a good friend of mine and she's an incredible singer and songwriter. I would love to do a song with her." He defined the word success as "making sure my daughter gets the whole world. It's all about her, it's not about me anymore." "Happy Ever After" is available on all digital service providers by To learn more about country artist Country artist Jon Langston Eric Brown "Happy Ever After" was co-penned by Blake Bollinger, Jon Langston, and Brent Anderson. This tune is a representation of Langston's signature sound especially since he blends modern country with traditional country music (steel guitar instrumentation). It has a classic country vibe to it, and its lyrics depict the realization of a carefree lifestyle after a breakup. "I wrote that a couple of summers ago with those guys," he said."I wanted to write a breakup song that says' I'm over the relationship, I'm fine now and I want to have a good time and forget about her.' That's how the song came to be. We started playing it live before it was released and people were digging it. We knew it was going to be something cool to put out, so I'm finally glad that it's released," he added.Langston became a father for the first time, where his daughter, Magnolia Mae, was recently born on November 1. "Becoming a father is the best feeling in the world. She's such a precious little baby, she's a gift from God, and I am thankful that I get to be her dad. It's the best thing ever. I love that little girl," he said.He revealed that fatherhood has impacted his songwriting. "I started a song by myself and we wrote one the other day. We started writing one before she was born. It's like a switch in your mind just flips and you have a whole new perspective on life and it's amazing," he said.On life during the quarantine, he said, "Back in April, it was nice to be home for a little bit, but I think now it has been eight months, it's time for us to get back on the road and play shows again. The silver lining was that it's nice to be home."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a laugh, "No Sleep." "Having a newborn is challenging but it's amazing. I wouldn't trade it for the world," he said.Langston listed Fletcher and Lainey Wilson as his dream female duet choices in music. "I've been jamming to Fletcher a lot lately. She's great," he said. "Lainey is a good friend of mine and she's an incredible singer and songwriter. I would love to do a song with her."He defined the word success as "making sure my daughter gets the whole world. It's all about her, it's not about me anymore.""Happy Ever After" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here . "I hope people dig it. It's a fun song that has some cool instrumentation with a steel guitar riff. I hope people spread the word about it. I appreciate everyone's support for it so far, it has been great," he said.To learn more about country artist Jon Langston and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram More about Jon Langston, happy ever after, Country, Father Jon Langston happy ever after Country Father