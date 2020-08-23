Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Johnny Neal chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Adam in the digital series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV. "We had to get a lot done in a very short space of time, as such focus had to be on just making sure your line learning was solid and being prepared to make your discoveries in read-throughs and rehearsal in the space," he said. He opened up about his character, Adam. "Adam's whole ark is about control, having served in the military he likes to be in control of every situation, the fact that this happens to him and comes out of the blue throws him for six, so he spends a great deal of time trying to gain and maintain any control he can," he said. "Whether that is keeping Chris from spilling potentially dangerous secrets, to doing what he can to defuse and command situations where Bobby is concerned (there is a great deal of magnetism between these two characters, on some levels they are very similar, but to Adam, Bobby is a wild card and that's dangerous), even to the extent of protecting Marie," he said. "This is a wonderful thing to play in a character because he's not a one trick pony, he's smart. He knows when is the right time to use force and when is the time for diplomacy. However this need for control is what will eventually become his undoing as the pressure mounts and his mental stability wavers. So I think this is both his best and worst characteristic," he explained. He praised his luminous acting partners, which included Neal continued, "Danny for me was always amazing to watch, he has such an emotional well to pull from that being in a scene with him gives you everything you need for your character to react to. Erik is just like Bobby, something of a wild card, and you were never sure what he was going to do next which makes working with him both exciting and spontaneous, and spontaneity is where truth comes from." Actors Johnny Neal and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' "Tatjana has a wonderful ability to own a space whether her character is speaking or not, you just know she's there. Bibi was also fantastic to work with, she had a great sense of self and a confidence in her portrayal that meant she didn't feel the need to over act or give too much to any one moment, which for an actress as young as she is, is rare," he added. "I think the Armenian actors deserve significant praise as well, not only were they being asked to perform in a show that was very different that anything being produced out there. But they had to act in another language, and although they were all multi lingual this is still no easy feat. Arman, Levon and Monica really stood out for me. They had a great work ethic which to me is so important. They came without ego and gave it their all," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's somewhat confusing, especially when you're starting out. With the rise of YouTube you ask yourself, 'is this something I should be pursuing?' but I don't honestly think that YouTube and other social media sites are the right platforms with which to launch an acting career if that is to be your focus. It is however exciting because it affords thousands of more opportunities." "With Netflix, Amazon Prime and other On-demand services there has been an exponential rise in the number of projects being put into production. It also affords us as creatives to network and connect far easier. During lockdown I have myself been producing a show based in an online chatroom. The huge twist being that myself and my co-creator / co-producer have never met in person, only online," he said. Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor and performer, he said, "I think that every actor has an inner hunger, my teacher calls this 'the search for the light.' This isn't necessarily the spotlight, I translate this as a truth. By playing these different roles, every time we discover more about the human condition and also ourselves. It is meditative, philosophical and extremely powerful. " For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Don't seek success, success is a result of actions. If you want to be rich and famous there are hundreds of ways you can go. But this specifically is a road that requires diligence and commitment to your craft. Read plays and scripts, learn the difference between good and bad scripts. Go to classes and extend your toolbox, the more work you do towards becoming good at your job the more your work will shine through." Neal defined the word success as "legacy." "When I think of the word success, I think of legacy. We all want to leave something behind when we are gone and ultimately that's what I want. A legacy of great performances and films that people can watch for years to come," he said. For fans and viewers, he concluded about Purgatory, "Expect the unexpected." Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by Johnny Neal Kim Hardy On filming Purgatory, he said, "It was very interesting, having trained in the theatre I am used to a very different manner of rehearsal and preparation, something that I would say is closer to feature films. Neal defined the word success as "legacy." "When I think of the word success, I think of legacy. We all want to leave something behind when we are gone and ultimately that's what I want. A legacy of great performances and films that people can watch for years to come," he said.For fans and viewers, he concluded about Purgatory, "Expect the unexpected."Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here