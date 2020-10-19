Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor and musician Josh Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors. "It's fun, it's fast, it's pretty, and that's something people have forgotten about cars movie. We hit the road two weeks from now with the movie," he added. Schneider opened up about his new product, CBoD, which is custom-formulated to the specifications of "Bo Duke" himself. His CBoD (apple pie moonshine flavor) brings a touch of southern charm to the world of CBD. For more information, His new autobiography, John Schneider: My Life, My Way is his first-ever memoir, and it provides an in-depth look at his rise to fame in General Lee, which include his chart-topping music career and the creation of Children's Miracle Network. The book also includes never-before-told stories, including a chapter on his experiences living with Johnny Cash. "My, Life, My Way is the New Yorker in me," he said with a sweet laugh. Schneider has two new albums: the inspirational Recycling Grace, and the southern rock project, Redneck Rebel. "These two albums couldn't be more different: one is a southern rock that has an explicit song that you should not play for your kids, while the other is a beautiful gospel album," he said. He is stoked about virtual shows and events. "We were at the forefront of virtual shows years ago. It is interesting that the world has gone that way. I used to do cyber-signings for The Dukes of Hazzard fan events," he said. "We were ahead of our time since this was two to three years before anybody had even heard of the Coronavirus." John Schneider Allen Clark Throughout his respected career in the acting and entertainment business, Schneider is known for such iconic roles as "Bo Duke" in The Dukes of Hazzard, Jonathan Kent in Smallville and Jim Cryer in the hit series Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, which is the No. 1 primetime series on cable on Tuesday nights. He was also a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars last fall. Aside from his acting career, he has over 20 albums to his credit, as well as four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts. He co-founded the Children's Miracle Network with Marie Osmond. "Dancing with the Stars was by far the hardest thing that I ever did," he admitted. "I've done theater but I am not a dancer. It was a great experience though but also the scariest thing that I've ever done," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Perseverance." "You don't survive 42 years in the business without perseverance and tenacity. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Perseverance." "You don't survive 42 years in the business without perseverance and tenacity. Fans are the people that you work for, the people in the first and the last rows. I work for the audience, the people watching the shows. The fans are absolutely No. 1 for me," he said.Schneider defined the word success as "being able to do it again."