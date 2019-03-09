Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor John Rhys-Davies (Sallah in the "Indiana Jones" movies and the voice of Treebeard in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy) chatted with Digital Journal about his new film "Soldier of War." In this horror movie, two boys discover the entrance to a secret military bunker deep in the forest that was hidden since World War II. In doing so, they inadvertently awaken an "undead" soldier, who embarks on a grotesque and raging killing spree. While a police investigation begins, where the police and other locals are murdered. A World War II veteran holds the secrets to stop these killings. This film was directed by John Adams, and aside from Rhys-Davies, it stars Rosie Fellner, and Tanya Franks. It will be released on DVD on April 9 via Uncork'd Entertainment. On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, with streaming services being so popular, the Welsh actor said, "I think they have the purses to make a lot of good quality entertainment." Rhys-Davies continued, "If I knew how to knock on the door of Amazon, I have been trying with a script that I have written, I would gladly take it to them, but sometimes actors can't even get through to them sometimes," he said. For his role in Shogun, Rhys-Davies earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special" for his portrayal of Vasco Rodrigues. "As a result of the Emmy nomination for Shogun, I got Blake Edwards to cast me in Victor/Victoria with Lesley Ann Warren and Julie Andrews. Then, Steven Spielberg came to me for the Indiana Jones movies," he said. He described his experience playing Sallah in the Indiana Jones franchise as "career-changing." "I did the first Indiana Jones film back in 1980. That was a long time ago," he recalled. Speaking of Victor/Victoria, he praised the cast for being "amazing." "Blake Edwards was an unmatched old-fashioned director," he said. "Julie Andrews is one of my favorite people in show business. Her burden is that she is multi-talented and a decent person. I adore her. I worked with her in The Princess Diaries too." When asked if he would ever be in another Indiana Jones movie, he responded, "From your lips to Steven Spielberg's ears." Rhys-Davies defined the word success as "working with lots of good actors and friends." "Success means having enough time to be able to smile at people in the streets and be friends. It means that if you get to know the audience that has been putting bread and butter on your plate for the past 50 years, then you will realize how marvelous people are. Success for me has meant more and more I like people," he said. For his fans, he concluded about his new film Soldier of War, "This is worth your watching. 