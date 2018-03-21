John McCook earns 2018 Emmy nod for 'The Bold and The Beautiful'

McCook is nominated in the 2018 "Best Actor" daytime category, along with such esteemed actors as Peter Bergman (The Young and the Restless
), Michael Easton (General Hospital
), Billy Miller (General Hospital) and James Reynolds (Days of Our Lives
). Easton earned his first-ever Emmy nomination in a competitive acting category.
This marks McCook's third career Emmy nomination in this competitive category. McCook was previously nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor" for his portrayal of Forrester patriarch Eric Forrester back in 2001 and 2012. Most impressive about McCook is that he has been on the daytime drama for over 30 years, along with Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan.
The Bold and the Beautiful
has been nominated for a total of 18 Emmy awards. All of this year's daytime Emmy nominees were announced today on The Talk
.
To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful
, follow the popular soap opera on Twitter
.
For more information on actor John McCook
, check out his biography on the CBS cast page
.