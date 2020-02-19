York has been playing the role of Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio since February of 1991, who is known for running The Floating Rib and works at the Port Charles Police Department.
Last year, Mac Scorpio filled in as acting Police Commissioner of Port Charles, and he is now serving as the Chief of Detectives, while his older brother Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers
) is the District Attorney
of Port Charles.
This past November, as Digital Journal reported
, York and Rogers gave New York fans a General Hospital
history lesson at Rockwells in Pelham, New York.
Wishing John J. York many more years on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital
.
For more information on esteemed soap actor John J. York, follow him on Twitter
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with John J. York
back in the fall of 2019.