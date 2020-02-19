Email
article imageJohn J. York celebrates 29 years on ABC's 'General Hospital'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actor John J. York has a major reason to be proud. He celebrated his 29th anniversary on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
York has been playing the role of Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio since February of 1991, who is known for running The Floating Rib and works at the Port Charles Police Department.
Last year, Mac Scorpio filled in as acting Police Commissioner of Port Charles, and he is now serving as the Chief of Detectives, while his older brother Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is the District Attorney of Port Charles.
This past November, as Digital Journal reported, York and Rogers gave New York fans a General Hospital history lesson at Rockwells in Pelham, New York.
Wishing John J. York many more years on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital.
For more information on esteemed soap actor John J. York, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with John J. York back in the fall of 2019.
