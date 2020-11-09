Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor John Aprea ("The Godfather: Part II") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the digital drama series "The Bay" as former mayor Jack Madison. "Playing Jack was a new character for me. It was brand new and a lot of discovery for me," he added. "There were no limitations and they let me do pretty much what I wanted." He praised his luminous acting partner, Emmy-nominated actress Jackie Zeman for being "lovely" and a "special person" to work with. John Aprea as former mayor Jack Madison in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment On being an actor in the digital age (at a time when streaming services are so popular, Aprea said, "It's great. Everything is so brand new and it's miraculous. I'm an old guy, I'm 80 years old, so to me, it's marvelous." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to focus on the work and to do the work. "Care about the work, and then, everything else will take care of itself. Concentrating on your work is the most important thing. Everybody will get their chance if you are focused on what's important to you," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the entertainment business, he said, "Hang in there, that's all. Don't quit. There will be times when you don't work, and there will be times when you work all the time." On his career-defining moments, he said, "There were jobs that changed things for me such as The Godfather: Part II, which was monumental for me. Also, a series here and there, and a pilot that went on the air. Those are the things that keep you going." "The Godfather: Part II just stays with you, it's a part of who you are. It is one of the best films ever made," he added. "Each time it comes on television, I tell myself 'I'm not going to see it again' but before I know it, I've watched every minute of it. Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo wrote an amazing screenplay." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "It hasn't affected me too much. I get around the same way: I eat at restaurants that are outdoors. It's a tragic thing and it's scary. I wear a mask and I eat in restaurants that are outside," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Untitled." Aprea defined the word success as "peace of mind and being in peace with yourself." "Also, not struggling to be somebody you are not," he said. The new episodes of Season 6 of The Bay will premiere on Tuesday, November 10 on Popstar! TV. "Watch it," he told his dedicated fans and followers. The Bay showrunner Gregori J. Martin remarked, "I've been a fan of John Aprea's work for many years. He is a true class gentleman and it has been such an honor to direct him." "It hasn't affected me too much. I get around the same way: I eat at restaurants that are outdoors. It's a tragic thing and it's scary. I wear a mask and I eat in restaurants that are outside," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Untitled."Aprea defined the word success as "peace of mind and being in peace with yourself." "Also, not struggling to be somebody you are not," he said.The new episodes of Season 6 of The Bay will premiere on Tuesday, November 10 on Popstar! TV. "Watch it," he told his dedicated fans and followers.The Bay showrunner Gregori J. Martin remarked, "I've been a fan of John Aprea's work for many years. He is a true class gentleman and it has been such an honor to direct him."To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website and the Popstar TV! website