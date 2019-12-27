Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Joey Nisivoccia chatted with Digital Journal about starring in the mini-series "Evil Touch" as Rick. Nisivoccia also spoke about being an actor in the digital age. He described his character, Rick, in Evil Touch as "a little bit of a bad seed." "We had an awesome time filming it and I am super happy that people are enjoying it. Look out for more exciting things in the future," he said. Growing up, Nisivoccia trained in New York and he did a lot of theater. "My start was on stage, but this was my first horror series. It involved a lot of stunts, a lot of makeup, and prosthetics," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he noted that it's "really exciting." "There are so many more opportunities in the digital market, and there is so much more content out. There are more ways to be creative," he said. Nisivoccia listed Jessica Chastain and Tom Hardy as his dream acting partners. "Jessica is a dream. I've seen everything that she's done and I love her work," he said. "I also love Tom Hardy's work." On staying in the top-notch physical shape, he noted that he enjoys working out since physical fitness is an important part of mental health. "Bodies are built in the kitchen," he explained. "I stay in the gym four or five times a week and I try to eat healthy." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Truly never give up. It can happen and it will happen. The ones that fail are the ones that give up. Persevere." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "This is an exciting time." Nisivoccia defined the word success as "achieving dreams and happiness." On being a part of the horror mini-series Evil Touch, Nisivoccia said, "It was an awesome experience. We filmed it in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia for almost three months, so it was an exciting opportunity to work overseas. I worked with some great actors, and I remained close friends with them. It was really special."He described his character, Rick, in Evil Touch as "a little bit of a bad seed.""We had an awesome time filming it and I am super happy that people are enjoying it. Look out for more exciting things in the future," he said.Growing up, Nisivoccia trained in New York and he did a lot of theater. "My start was on stage, but this was my first horror series. It involved a lot of stunts, a lot of makeup, and prosthetics," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he noted that it's "really exciting." "There are so many more opportunities in the digital market, and there is so much more content out. There are more ways to be creative," he said.Nisivoccia listed Jessica Chastain and Tom Hardy as his dream acting partners. "Jessica is a dream. I've seen everything that she's done and I love her work," he said. "I also love Tom Hardy's work."On staying in the top-notch physical shape, he noted that he enjoys working out since physical fitness is an important part of mental health. "Bodies are built in the kitchen," he explained. "I stay in the gym four or five times a week and I try to eat healthy."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Truly never give up. It can happen and it will happen. The ones that fail are the ones that give up. Persevere."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "This is an exciting time."Nisivoccia defined the word success as "achieving dreams and happiness." More about Joey Nisivoccia, Actor, Evil Touch, Miniseries, Digital Age Joey Nisivoccia Actor Evil Touch Miniseries Digital Age