Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Joey Fatone of the Grammy-nominated pop group NSYNC chatted with Digital Journal about his latest ventures, which include hosting "Common Knowledge" on the Game Show Network, his podcast, his hot dog business Fat Ones, and being on "The Masked Singer." "The guys at Larger Than Life are fun. They always put on a good show. I can't believe how many songs they actually do in their set for that long of a time. They are out of their mind," he said with a sweet laugh. Fatone is the host of Game Show Network's "Common Knowledge" series. "It's a lot of fun. It's a great gig. For me, it's exciting since I am always engaged in the questions. I don't read the questions prior so when I do ask the questions, I really don't know what the answers are as well, so I follow along with them. I am playing along with them," he said. "It's a blast and so much fun." He also appeared on the reality competition, The Masked Singer, as "The Rabbit." "That was a blast," he said. "That was fun. I believe the next season is coming out in September and I am excited about that." Digital age of entertainment Fatone hosts "Two Cups Of Joe" podcast on On being an artist in this digital age, Fatone said, "The digital world is great as far as getting content out as fast as possible, and the turnaround point is ridiculous. The record industry is a little bit different now since it is a singles-driven market." "Back in the day, it was all about the album sales. We would go to the store, stand in line and but the CD. Today, people don't really buy albums anymore. They just download one or two songs from them and move on," he added. On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, "The songwriters are the people that make those tunes. The producers and the songwriters help make that sound for the artists. These days, Spotify and iTunes are great in regard to accessibility, where people can have access to any music they want with the click of a button." Fatone also spoke about his hot dog business, He praised Jeff Timmons from the pop group 98 Degrees for being "awesome and great." "I love Jeff Timmons. He has a good body. He works out. I wish I had a body like that. He eats a lot of kale I guess," he said with a chuckle. Fatone revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is: "Here We Go Again." "Life is a roller coaster and it has its ups and downs," he said. "Right now, things have been pretty good: I'm hosting a game show, I have a podcast and I have Fat Ones." For his fans, he expressed his love and gratitude. "Thank you so much for following my career. Just like anyone, I go through ups and downs. Thank you so much for following me and I have a lot more things to come if you are all interested." To learn more about Joey Fatone of NSYNC, follow him on Last month, on July 12, Fatone hosted "90's Night" at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, New York. This marked Fatone third time appearing at this Long Island venue, where the group Larger Than Life performed. "It was my third time there. The first two times it was packed, and now it was great to be back there after 4th of July," he said."The guys at Larger Than Life are fun. They always put on a good show. I can't believe how many songs they actually do in their set for that long of a time. They are out of their mind," he said with a sweet laugh.Fatone is the host of Game Show Network's "Common Knowledge" series. "It's a lot of fun. It's a great gig. For me, it's exciting since I am always engaged in the questions. I don't read the questions prior so when I do ask the questions, I really don't know what the answers are as well, so I follow along with them. I am playing along with them," he said. "It's a blast and so much fun."He also appeared on the reality competition, The Masked Singer, as "The Rabbit." "That was a blast," he said. "That was fun. I believe the next season is coming out in September and I am excited about that."Fatone hosts "Two Cups Of Joe" podcast on PodcastOne . "The podcast has been going great," he admitted. "We are going to put more video content on YouTube. This podcast gives the fans two interesting points of view, mine and my manager's, Joe Mulvihill. I've known him since I was 17 years old."On being an artist in this digital age, Fatone said, "The digital world is great as far as getting content out as fast as possible, and the turnaround point is ridiculous. The record industry is a little bit different now since it is a singles-driven market.""Back in the day, it was all about the album sales. We would go to the store, stand in line and but the CD. Today, people don't really buy albums anymore. They just download one or two songs from them and move on," he added.On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, "The songwriters are the people that make those tunes. The producers and the songwriters help make that sound for the artists. These days, Spotify and iTunes are great in regard to accessibility, where people can have access to any music they want with the click of a button."Fatone also spoke about his hot dog business, Fat Ones . "It has been going good. We have some interesting things in store with it," he hinted.He praised Jeff Timmons from the pop group 98 Degrees for being "awesome and great." "I love Jeff Timmons. He has a good body. He works out. I wish I had a body like that. He eats a lot of kale I guess," he said with a chuckle.Fatone revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is: "Here We Go Again." "Life is a roller coaster and it has its ups and downs," he said. "Right now, things have been pretty good: I'm hosting a game show, I have a podcast and I have Fat Ones."For his fans, he expressed his love and gratitude. "Thank you so much for following my career. Just like anyone, I go through ups and downs. Thank you so much for following me and I have a lot more things to come if you are all interested."To learn more about Joey Fatone of NSYNC, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Joey fatone, Nsync, the masked singer, fat ones, Podcast Joey fatone Nsync the masked singer fat ones Podcast Common Knowledge