Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment Huntington - On March 21, comedian and actor Joel McHale chatted with Digital Journal about his show at The Paramount in Huntington. McHale also gave advice for aspiring comedians. "Get ready to rumble. I scream it from a boxing ring. Please drink responsibly until you get home because that is where you can drink irresponsibly," he told his fans that are coming to see him tomorrow at The Paramount. "Your stomach muscles are going to explore from laughter," he underscored. On his inspirations for his comedic routine, McHale said, "I build my act through various things. I am all over the map. It is hard to say. I start writing jokes on a subject and it kind of happens from there, and then I start working it, and hopefully, people don't try to run out screaming demanding their money back. Hopefully, it is polished and funny." Regarding his plans for the year, McHale, "I am getting some new pants. I am adding more cardio in my workout. I need more fiber in my diet so I will be eating more beans and pears." The comedian also acknowledged that he is a foodie. "I love eating," he admitted. "I exercise so I don't get too soft." On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business, McHale said, "The streaming services are all great. I think getting more comedy out there is all good. I think it's wonderful." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a comedian, he said, "I use a microphone. Long gone are the days when I was a town crier, and I screamed from a soapbox." "I use drones in every show, which hover above the people, and they will serve them drinks and food," he said, jokingly. He also shared that he records his comedic sets on his Motorola Razr yet he doesn't listen back to any of them since he easily gets distracted. "I do record them so that my kids can hear me," he said. "It lets my kids know why daddy isn't home on a particular weekend." For young and aspiring comics, McHale encouraged them to not get discouraged. "Do it 5,000 times and you will know if it's working or not. It really takes repetition and practice," he said. "Also, don't wear stupid clothing on stage that you will regret later when people pass photos around when you are famous." Over the last decade, McHale noted that he sees a lot of haircuts and growth. "I started growing hair in places and that is very undesirable," he said, jokingly. To learn more about Joel McHale, check out his McHale will be performing at The Paramount on Long Island on Friday, March 22. "I can't wait. I am very excited. I haven't been back to Long Island in a long time," he said. "I have a loaded act. It involves a lot of pyrotechnics," he hinted. "It will make Cirque du Soleil look like child's play.""Get ready to rumble. I scream it from a boxing ring. Please drink responsibly until you get home because that is where you can drink irresponsibly," he told his fans that are coming to see him tomorrow at The Paramount. "Your stomach muscles are going to explore from laughter," he underscored.On his inspirations for his comedic routine, McHale said, "I build my act through various things. I am all over the map. It is hard to say. I start writing jokes on a subject and it kind of happens from there, and then I start working it, and hopefully, people don't try to run out screaming demanding their money back. Hopefully, it is polished and funny."Regarding his plans for the year, McHale, "I am getting some new pants. I am adding more cardio in my workout. I need more fiber in my diet so I will be eating more beans and pears."The comedian also acknowledged that he is a foodie. "I love eating," he admitted. "I exercise so I don't get too soft."On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business, McHale said, "The streaming services are all great. I think getting more comedy out there is all good. I think it's wonderful."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a comedian, he said, "I use a microphone. Long gone are the days when I was a town crier, and I screamed from a soapbox." "I use drones in every show, which hover above the people, and they will serve them drinks and food," he said, jokingly.He also shared that he records his comedic sets on his Motorola Razr yet he doesn't listen back to any of them since he easily gets distracted. "I do record them so that my kids can hear me," he said. "It lets my kids know why daddy isn't home on a particular weekend."For young and aspiring comics, McHale encouraged them to not get discouraged. "Do it 5,000 times and you will know if it's working or not. It really takes repetition and practice," he said. "Also, don't wear stupid clothing on stage that you will regret later when people pass photos around when you are famous."Over the last decade, McHale noted that he sees a lot of haircuts and growth. "I started growing hair in places and that is very undesirable," he said, jokingly.To learn more about Joel McHale, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Joel McHale, New york, Paramount, Comedian Joel McHale New york Paramount Comedian