Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Entertainment Veteran German actor Jo Weil chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of Jo Weil "Bodyguard – The Musical" Tour, where he reprises the role of Frank Farmer made famous by Kevin Costner in the classic '90s film. He admitted that his next year is full touring as part of the musical in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxemburg. "I am working on some other exciting things. There might be something new music-wise and another international film-project in the pipeline," he foreshadowed. Actor Jo Weil Laura Desantis-Olsson On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "It feels very good. The digital age brought some new challenges to our job. Suddenly, social media is a big thing you have to do, because people, as well as producers, just expect you to. Not all my colleagues are happy with this development, but I think though it's more work it also offers many new opportunities. You just have to try and make the best out of it." When asked about the best advice he was ever given in his career, he said, "Most of the important things I just had to learn myself. Here are some of them: 'Never stop believing in yourself', 'Never stop working and don't get lazy,' 'Stay true to yourself and don't let this business change you,' 'Always stay grounded and keep your old friends,' 'Don't care about what strangers say and think about you', 'You don't have to be everybody's best friend,' 'Don't waste your energy on negative people' and 'Don't trust easily'." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The part of my life where I realize that many of the colleagues I work with could be my children agewise though I'm still feeling very young and am totally fine with my age." Actor Jo Weil Laura Desantis-Olsson This past August, Weil celebrated his 42nd birthday, but he feels that age is just a number. "It does not feel any different than turning 41. I'm super happy with my age and just don't get it why some people don't like to get older. This life is such a wonderful journey and getting older is part of it. I wouldn't want to be younger again, as I'm super happy and proud with all I've experienced so far and I wouldn't want to miss any of this. Plus, the older I get, the better parts I get," he explained. For his fans, Weil remarked, "I really hope that many of you can see our Bodyguard – The Musical Tour. If you need more information just check our website." To learn more about Bodyguard – The Musical, check out its Actor Jo Weil Laura Desantis-Olsson On being back on Bodyguard – The Musical, he said, "I am thrilled and super happy to be back. The last year of playing Frank Farmer in Vienna has been such a wonderful experience. So when I got the offer to play this wonderful and exciting part again, I didn't have to think twice before I said 'yes.' I'm looking forward to this next year and all the different cities we'll see. I wouldn't want to be younger again, as I'm super happy and proud with all I've experienced so far and I wouldn't want to miss any of this. Plus, the older I get, the better parts I get," he explained.For his fans, Weil remarked, "I really hope that many of you can see our Bodyguard – The Musical Tour. If you need more information just check our website."To learn more about Bodyguard – The Musical, check out its official homepage