Fans of the German soap opera "Forbidden Love" are in for a real treat. Actor Jo Weil has shared some exciting news via a post on social media.
Weil announced that he will return in 2020 in "Forbidden Love: Next Generation." He will be reprising his role as Oliver Sabel, and he will be joined by veteran actress Gabriele Metzger, who plays Charlie Schneider.
"I am really looking forward to the upcoming shooting with our old and new colleague, and for a super beautiful story that is waiting for Olli," Weil remarked in a post on Instagram
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Digital Journal reported
, Weil was a part of the "Bodyguard – The Musical" touring production. He played the role of Frank Farmer, which was made famous by Kevin Costner in the classic '90s film.
Jo Weil to reprise Frank Farmer role in German touring production of 'The Bodyguard'
Jens Hauer, Gregor Buchhaus
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jo Weil
back in September of 2019.
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson