#werbung Die Gerüchteküche ist ja schon ordentlich am brodeln - und endlich darf ich es auch offiziell bestätigen: JAAAA, es stimmt! 💥 Ich werde wieder „Olli" in „Verbotene Liebe - Next Generation" spielen. 🍾 Und damit nicht genug - auch mein „Tantchen" Gabriele Metzger aka Charlie Schneider ist mit an Bord. 🍾Unsere „Familienbande" kann eben nichts und niemand trennen! ❤️ Ich freue mich riesig auf die bevorstehende Drehzeit mit unseren alten und neuen Kollegen/-innen und auf eine super schöne Geschichte, die auf Olli wartet. 🥰 Ab diesem Winter dann auf TVNOW: „Forbidden love goes straight to your heart …" 💥 Und jetzt ihr! Freut ihr euch?