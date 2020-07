Jo Weil to reprise Frank Farmer role in German touring production of 'The Bodyguard' Jens Hauer, Gregor Buchhaus

Actor Jo Weil Laura Desantis-Olsson

Weil announced that he will return in 2020 in "Forbidden Love: Next Generation." He will be reprising his role as Oliver Sabel, and he will be joined by veteran actress Gabriele Metzger, who plays Charlie Schneider."I am really looking forward to the upcoming shooting with our old and new colleague, and for a super beautiful story that is waiting for Olli," Weil remarked in a post on Instagram Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Digital Journal reported , Weil was a part of the "Bodyguard – The Musical" touring production. He played the role of Frank Farmer, which was made famous by Kevin Costner in the classic '90s film.To learn more about acclaimed German actor Jo Weil, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jo Weil back in September of 2019.