article imageJo Weil shares exciting news for 'Forbidden Love' fans

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Fans of the German soap opera "Forbidden Love" are in for a real treat. Actor Jo Weil has shared some exciting news via a post on social media.
Weil announced that he will return in 2020 in "Forbidden Love: Next Generation." He will be reprising his role as Oliver Sabel, and he will be joined by veteran actress Gabriele Metzger, who plays Charlie Schneider.
"I am really looking forward to the upcoming shooting with our old and new colleague, and for a super beautiful story that is waiting for Olli," Weil remarked in a post on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram

#werbung Die Gerüchteküche ist ja schon ordentlich am brodeln - und endlich darf ich es auch offiziell bestätigen: JAAAA, es stimmt! 💥 Ich werde wieder „Olli“ in „Verbotene Liebe - Next Generation“ spielen. 🍾 Und damit nicht genug - auch mein „Tantchen" Gabriele Metzger aka Charlie Schneider ist mit an Bord. 🍾Unsere „Familienbande“ kann eben nichts und niemand trennen! ❤️ Ich freue mich riesig auf die bevorstehende Drehzeit mit unseren alten und neuen Kollegen/-innen und auf eine super schöne Geschichte, die auf Olli wartet. 🥰 Ab diesem Winter dann auf TVNOW: „Forbidden love goes straight to your heart …“ 💥 Und jetzt ihr! Freut ihr euch? • • #verboteneliebenextgeneration #verboteneliebe #vl #oliversabel #charlieschneider #tvfamily #tvnow #rtl #ufaserialdrama #diekatzeistausdemsack #finally #jodyguard @verbotene.liebe @tvnow.de @rtl.tv @actorsconnectionagency @bwmcommunications

A post shared by Jo Weil (@joweil_official) on

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Digital Journal reported, Weil was a part of the "Bodyguard – The Musical" touring production. He played the role of Frank Farmer, which was made famous by Kevin Costner in the classic '90s film.
Jo Weil to reprise Frank Farmer role in German touring production of The Bodyguard
Jo Weil to reprise Frank Farmer role in German touring production of 'The Bodyguard'
Jens Hauer, Gregor Buchhaus
To learn more about acclaimed German actor Jo Weil, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jo Weil back in September of 2019.
Actor Jo Weil
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson
