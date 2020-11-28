JLJ Media to premiere new holiday audio drama 'Mistletoe Road'

For JLJ Media, which was founded by media personality James Lott Junior
, Christmas will begin on November 30 with the debut of the audio series Mistletoe Road
, which stars Travis Cunha, Happiness Cárter, and Flobo Boyce.
The synopsis is as follows: Three friends and spoken word artists from Los Angeles, California, wake up in Christmas City. Follow what happens to them. And there is an original song, written by James Lott Junior
, and recorded by various cast members, at the end of each episode.
James Lott Junior
Doug Frerichs
The founder hopes that this will kickstart a new chapter for JLJ Media. His goal is for this platform to become a place for audio dramas, as well as seven others that are currently in production. These days audio dramas are making a comeback due to the entertainment industry shutdown.
He went on to give a special shoutout to the Forever and a Day
Christmas special and another new audio series Claus: The Series
. All of these shows are found on all of the streaming services.
.