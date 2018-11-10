By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Huntington - On November 17, acclaimed comedian Jim Breuer will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island as part of his monthly residency. His residency was launched in February of 2018, and he has opened up about such witty topics as SNL, Half Baked, as well as his rants about his favorite baseball team, the New York Mets. "I knew after my first show at the Paramount that this place would be my home," Breuer exclaimed, and noted that he cannot wait to go back to Long Island for his 20th sold-out show at the venue. To learn more about The Paramount and its upcoming events, check out its For more information on Jim Breuer and his latest endeavors, visit his Breuer sets the record for most sold-out shows ever performed at The Paramount since it opened in 2011. He had four additional shows scheduled through February of 2019, and the comedian has sold in excess of 18,000 tickets at The Paramount His residency was launched in February of 2018, and he has opened up about such witty topics as SNL, Half Baked, as well as his rants about his favorite baseball team, the New York Mets. Breuer also treated his fans to some rock music, since he tours the country with metal group Metallica, and he sang with Billy Joel live at Madison Square Garden."I knew after my first show at the Paramount that this place would be my home," Breuer exclaimed, and noted that he cannot wait to go back to Long Island for his 20th sold-out show at the venue.To learn more about The Paramount and its upcoming events, check out its official homepage For more information on Jim Breuer and his latest endeavors, visit his official website More about Jim Breuer, Comedian, the paramount, Long island, Residency Jim Breuer Comedian the paramount Long island Residency