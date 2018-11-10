Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJim Breuer sets record for most sold-out shows at The Paramount

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Huntington - On November 17, acclaimed comedian Jim Breuer will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island as part of his monthly residency.
Breuer sets the record for most sold-out shows ever performed at The Paramount since it opened in 2011. He had four additional shows scheduled through February of 2019, and the comedian has sold in excess of 18,000 tickets at The Paramount.
His residency was launched in February of 2018, and he has opened up about such witty topics as SNL, Half Baked, as well as his rants about his favorite baseball team, the New York Mets. Breuer also treated his fans to some rock music, since he tours the country with metal group Metallica, and he sang with Billy Joel live at Madison Square Garden.
"I knew after my first show at the Paramount that this place would be my home," Breuer exclaimed, and noted that he cannot wait to go back to Long Island for his 20th sold-out show at the venue.
To learn more about The Paramount and its upcoming events, check out its official homepage.
For more information on Jim Breuer and his latest endeavors, visit his official website.
More about Jim Breuer, Comedian, the paramount, Long island, Residency
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Jihadists kill 8 Syria troops near truce zone: monitor
Review: All That Remains releases spitfire 'Victim of the New Disease' CD Special
Macron, Trump in show of unity after defence row
'It's business time' for Rocket Lab launch on Saturday
Yemen loyalists push deeper into Hodeida as US reduces support
Op-Ed: Sanders uses altered footage to show reporter Acosta as aggressor
New technology to generate energy from windows
PG&E will replace three gas plants with world's largest batteries
Albania bans 52 Greeks after 'extremism' at funeral
Op-Ed: China’s artificial intelligence anchor man reads the news