Comedian Jim Breuer has a major reason to be proud. He was named "Best Comedian from Long Island" in the 2019 Best of Long Island competition.
This marked Breuer's fourth consecutive win for "Best Comedian" in the "Arts and Entertainment" category.
In addition, Breuer has set the most for most sold-out shows at The Paramount in Huntington, as Digital Journal reported. He performs there monthly as part of his residency. Thus far, all of his comedic shows have been well-received.
On March 17, Breuer will be returning to The Paramount for his "Comedy, Stories & More" show, which coincides with St. Patrick's Day, and he will be back at the venue on April 27.
To learn more about acclaimed comedian Jim Breuer and his tour dates, check out his official website.