Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJim Breuer named 'Best Comedian,' to play Paramount shows

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Huntington - Comedian Jim Breuer has a major reason to be proud. He was named "Best Comedian from Long Island" in the 2019 Best of Long Island competition.
This marked Breuer's fourth consecutive win for "Best Comedian" in the "Arts and Entertainment" category.
In addition, Breuer has set the most for most sold-out shows at The Paramount in Huntington, as Digital Journal reported. He performs there monthly as part of his residency. Thus far, all of his comedic shows have been well-received.
On March 17, Breuer will be returning to The Paramount for his "Comedy, Stories & More" show, which coincides with St. Patrick's Day, and he will be back at the venue on April 27.
To learn more about acclaimed comedian Jim Breuer and his tour dates, check out his official website.
More about Jim Breuer, Comedian, Paramount, Long island
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
CDs and vinyl outperform digital downloads in the music business
Enbridge's Line 3 delay a major blow to Canadian oil industry
Anger over 'forced' video of Indian pilot amid new Kashmir deaths
Canada to allow extradition process to proceed against Huawei CFO
Review: Pawel Wojciechowski wins the 2019 European Indoor Championships Special
Canada contributes 'Canadarm3' to NASA's Lunar Gateway project
Star Trek's William Shatner opens up about 'Why Not Me' album Special
Review: Ben Platt releases poignant new song 'Grow As We Go' Special
Scientists show that yeast can make marijuana compounds
Review: Don't Believe In Ghosts release 'Don't Wake Me Up' music video Special