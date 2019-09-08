Special By By Markos Papadatos 13 hours ago in Entertainment New York - Veteran entertainers Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker chatted with Digital Journal about their New York City premiere of "Fern Hill" at 59E59 Theaters. "I hope the play will start conversations about the nature of relationships, especially long-term relationships. The play is about intimacy, the desire for it and the fear of it," they explained. On their plans for the future, they said, "As soon as the play ends we're off to Italy to harvest our olives. We try to do that every October and November." Last year, Fern Hill was a major success at the New Jersey Repertory Company. "New Jersey Rep debuted my first two plays. I am very much in their debt," Tucker said. For young and aspiring actors, they said, "Get on the stage as much as you can." "Work for pennies and work for nothing, just get up there and do it as much as you can. Work begets work," they said. Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker have been married for well over 45 years. On the key to a long marriage, Tucker said, "Marry the right person. Jill and I are lucky in that we're each on for the other's dreams." For fans, they concluded about Fern Hill, "We have a stellar cast, a brilliant director, Nadia Tass, and a splendid theater in which to work. Get your tickets now." To learn more about this upcoming production of Fern Hill at 59E59 Theaters, check out the venue's Fern Hill was written by Michael Tucker and directed by Nadia Tass. It was produced by Mary J. Davis and MBL Productions, Inc. It begins performances on Tuesday, September 10 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 20. Their show will run for two hours with an intermission. "It feels like a homecoming. We started our careers working in Off-Broadway plays. It's good to be back," they said."I hope the play will start conversations about the nature of relationships, especially long-term relationships. The play is about intimacy, the desire for it and the fear of it," they explained.On their plans for the future, they said, "As soon as the play ends we're off to Italy to harvest our olives. We try to do that every October and November."Last year, Fern Hill was a major success at the New Jersey Repertory Company. "New Jersey Rep debuted my first two plays. I am very much in their debt," Tucker said.For young and aspiring actors, they said, "Get on the stage as much as you can." "Work for pennies and work for nothing, just get up there and do it as much as you can. Work begets work," they said.Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker have been married for well over 45 years. On the key to a long marriage, Tucker said, "Marry the right person. Jill and I are lucky in that we're each on for the other's dreams."For fans, they concluded about Fern Hill, "We have a stellar cast, a brilliant director, Nadia Tass, and a splendid theater in which to work. Get your tickets now."To learn more about this upcoming production of Fern Hill at 59E59 Theaters, check out the venue's official homepage More about Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Fern Hill, 59E59, Theaters Jill Eikenberry Michael Tucker Fern Hill 59E59 Theaters