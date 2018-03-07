Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Entertainment New York - Jewell Noel chatted with Digital Journal about playing Zuma in "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York Noel shared that she is extremely excited to be performing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. "Having lived in Brooklyn, New York, for all my life, I think this stop will be one of the highlights of being on this tour. It will be a true honor to be able to perform on such a prestigious stage in my hometown where many of my favorite performers have previously performed," she said. She noted that her favorite part of the children's show is being able to interact with the children in the audience. "Whether it is the audience participation during the show or hearing the excitement in the voices when they see their favorite pup first enter the stage, the feeling you get is very fulfilling. It reminds me of why I am doing this type of work and how much of an impact it has on the children who get to see the show," she said. For aspiring actors Noel said, "Work hard, stay positive and always be true to yourself. Booking a job like this where you are able to travel around America while doing what you love is definitely a dream come true, and it is possible for anyone to achieve with training and dedication." Digital transformation of entertainment On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, she said, "Technology plays a large role in how you network yourself with casting directors, agents and anyone interested in following your career. Due to this new age of technology, you can now find and submit yourself for jobs on your computer or even your phone. This allows you to find work faster and more efficiently. I think technology does make the entertainment industry a bit more competitive because it allows people to be able to apply for jobs online and be hired even if they weren't able to attend a live audition. Social media also plays a part large part in this industry. It can help people create a fan-base for their work that could potentially help them book jobs and be noticed by people in the industry. Technology today has put its mark on the entertainment industry." Noel uses technology on a daily basis as an actress. "From looking up auditions to finding the right sheet music and monologues, technology is definitely a handy tool. I also use technology to help me work on character development for a song I may be interested in singing or a role I may be interested in playing. I can search and find any information that will help me become more well rounded as an actress. I am grateful that we are in such a digital age because it allows me to work on my craft anywhere at anytime. Most of the resources I need to help myself become a successful actress are right at my fingertips," she elaborated. For PAW Patrol Live! fans, she concluded about the show, "The Great Pirate Adventure is a great interactive show for all ages. With lots of live singing and dancing, the audience will be able to go on a pirate adventure with Ryder and the pups to find long-lost treasures in Adventure Bay. I wouldn't want to miss out on this show if I were you." 