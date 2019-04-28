Email
Jessie Godderz of 'Big Brother' wins OVW Television Championship

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Professional wrestler and actor Jessie Godderz (known as Mr. Pec-Tacular) has a major reason to celebrate. He was the winner of the OVW Television Championship.
On this Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) victory, Godderz exclaimed via a tweet, "It was an incredible honor winning the @ovwrestling TV Title and working with legends @TheRealAlSnow & @THETOMMYDREAMER again."
Godderz is known for his acting work on the reality competition Big Brother, Tainted Dreams and in 2017, he played the bouncer in The Young and the Restless.
Jeff Timmons Morgan Willett Jessie Godderz
Jeff Timmons, Morgan Willett, Jessie Godderz
Courtesy of Michael Rodriguez, YouTube Space LA
This past October, Godderz released his first music video ("The Girl Is With Me"), where he collaborated with Grammy-nominated pop singer-songwriter Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees. Morgan Willett from Big Brother was featured in the music video.
In June, Goddeerz appeared at "Summertime Santa" on CBS' The Talk.
To learn more about Jessie Godderz, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Jessie Godderz chatted with Digital Journal in March of 2018.
More about Jessie Godderz, Ohio Valley Wrestling, OVW, Wrestler, Actor
 
